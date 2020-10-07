The Wild Atlantic Cottage is a three-bedroom traditional cottage that is situated outside of the charming village of Kinvara in Co Galway.

Irish auctioneers Keane Mahony Smith are managing the sale of the simply lovely Wild Atlantic Cottage, which has an asking price of €450,000.

Of the property, the auctioneer group says: "It is rare that an opportunity presents itself to purchase a unique gem in the heart of Kinvara on Ireland's renowned Wild Atlantic Way.

"This wonderful thatch cottage is full of character and charm ideally located equidistance to the quaint seaport village of Kinvara and the 16th-century Dunguaire Castle, Irelands most photographed castle.

"The stone cottage was originally constructed 150 to 200 years ago and maintains much of its original features and charm. It comprises of the main cottage and an additional self-contained unit.

"On entering through the bright yellow half-door of the main cottage, into the large open plan living room, you immediately get a sense of space with high ceilings that feature throughout. The hearth with its marvelous rough stonework used to be where cooking was done, now contains a solid fuel stove for wonderful winter evenings. Behind the feature fireplace, there is one bedroom and the main bathroom.

"To the right of the entrance is a library/ study area and this leads into the large south/ west facing kitchen/ dining room.

"There is a large en-suite bedroom, which was converted from an old barn and is now incorporated into the main cottage. This beautiful area has its own kitchenette, en-suite bathroom, and its own external entrance should you wish to have family and friends stay but enjoy their own comforts.

"The other outbuilding is a stand-alone poured concrete building from the 1950s and was used for farm equipment and pigsty. After renovation, it is now a guest suite, small in size yet there is a wonderful sense of space with white walls, high ceilings, fitted kitchen, bedroom with built-in wardrobe, and a large en-suite bathroom.

"This cottage maintains so many features of times gone by with a mixture of thatched and natural slate roof, solid concrete construction, and traditional style windows. The contour of the walls follows the old masonry construction culminating in a beautiful uneven whitewash look in each room.

"This versatile property would suit an eclectic mix of purchasers and it is, without doubt, a must-see. Viewings of this traditional cottage with a twist are strictly by appointment only through Keane Mahony Smith Auctioneers."

