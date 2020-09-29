In the heart of the Dunloughan area, with wonderful lake views, this stone cottage on its own grounds is on the market for just $210k.

Carries Cottage, in Dunloughan, Ballyconneely is the stuff of dreams. This two-bed house is on the market for $210k (€180k). As Matt O'Sullivan Auctioneers put it themselves "Carrie’s Cottage really holds so many popular elements that are sought after by people looking for a property in Connemara." We can't disagree.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

They add "It is the perfect place to picture yourself, relaxing by the glowing open fire, enjoying a pot of tea or a warming hot whiskey, perhaps engrossed in a book, or whiling away the time looking out at beautiful views."

Sign us up!

Carrie's Cottage is just a short stroll from Dunloughan beach, renowned for its rugged beauty and clear waters. Another short walk from the cottage is the sands and islands of Pollreavagh where you can watch the fishing boats on the quay.

Inside the cottage is decorated in a rustic style with many traditional features, including an open peat fire, in a fireplace built from local stone. The cottage also has a separate kitchen area and bathroom. The property includes a back porch, which is very handy for storage.

One of the bedrooms has interrupted views of the lakes. Both bedrooms are large enough for double beds.

The cottage is 57.6 miles from Galway city and 51.1 miles from Westport in County Mayo. Carrie's Cottage is a two-hour drive from Shannon Airport.

What's around?

In the heart of Connemara, the most westerly part of Europe is Carrie's Cottage. Ballyconneely village is located between Clifden town and the seaside village of Roundstone. Ballyconneely itself is a busy little village complete with a bar, shops, a café, church, school, and the Connemara Sands Hotel.

Clifden Town is the acclaimed capital of Connemara and is just a 15-minute drive from Carrie’s Cottage. Clifden spoils its visitors with its choice in bars, restaurants, shops, art galleries, and more.

The stunning seaside village of Roundstone is a 10-minute drive from Carrie’s Cottage, which is hugely popular with renowned among artists and naturalists for the remarkable beauty of the surrounding mountains and seascapes.

Check out the full listing on MyHome here.