This thatched cottage in County Waterford is an absolute delight and the perfect Irish summer home.

Sunrise Cottage is a three-bedroom cottage in Dunmore East, a popular tourist and fishing village in Waterford, that dates back to the 1840s.

The charming cottage is situated right in the heart of Dunmore East and is one of the most photographed buildings in the area.

The mid-terraced thatched cottage is on the market for €375,000 ($440,000) and is being sold by Brian Gleeson Property.

The three-bedroom property would be absolutely perfect for the summer holidays in Ireland and the future buyer will have the opportunity to develop an extension at the back of the property, subject to planning permission.

The cottage's back garden is the perfect sun trap and offers an ideal space to kick back and relax during the warm weather months in the charming seaside village.

Inside, the cottage offers a spacious living area, with chairs scattered around a modern stove, while a separate living area also offers plenty of space for family evenings or to entertain guests.

The cottage's three bedrooms are bright and airy, thanks to their brightly colored walls and large windows, and also offer an abundance of space.

The kitchen is similarly spacious and is additionally packed with modern appliances for added convenience.

Sunrise Cottage looks exactly as you would expect an Irish cottage to look; with its white-washed stone walls and its enchantingly thatched roof, it really feels like a traditional Irish cottage ought to feel like.

The beaches and restaurants of Dunmore East are just a short distance away from the idyllic cottage and it is simply perfect for anyone looking to purchase an authentic Irish summer home.