Peafield in Leamlara, Co Cork is on the market and "boasts endless amounts of charm and individuality"

Peafield in Leamlara, Co Cork could be the Irish getaway of your dreams situated in what the realtors describe as an “idyllic, peaceful setting.”

The property, for sale by the Co Cork-based Hegarty Properties, features a traditional Irish two-bedroom cottage as well as a one-bedroom guest barn - perfect for the friends and family that will surely want to drop by for visits!

Read More: This cottage for sale on a Co Kerry island looks like absolute paradise

Hegarty Properties says they are delighted to feature this traditional cottage that is set on a picturesque site of circa 0.56 acres.

The Irish realtors say: “A discerning purchaser with a notable green finger will simply fall in love with the colour and privacy the spacious gardens have to offer.

“This property boasts endless amounts of charm and individuality with many defining features, such as an original open fireplace, Belfast sink, and quarry floor tiles.

“There is a West facing courtyard to the rear of the property ideal for enjoying the summer evenings and is surrounded by beautiful old stonework.

“This rather unique property is set in a tranquil and peaceful location while also being within a 20-minute drive of both Midleton and Carrigtwohill."

Read More: This fixer-upper for sale in West Cork could be spectacular

The main cottage, which has a metal roof, consists of an entrance porch, living / dining area, sitting room, back kitchen, one bedroom, and a bathroom on the ground floor, while there is a twin bedroom upstairs.

The living area is a large open space with tiled flooring that is complete with an original open fireplace and Stanley oil-fired cooker.

The front aspect sitting room has a Stanely wood-burning stove and tiled flooring, while the back kitchen features a fitted sink unit as well as a fridge / freezer and washing machine.

Read More: Dream historic cottage with panoramic views on the Wild Atlantic Way

The barn, ideal for visitors, features a sitting room, kitchen, one bedroom, and a shower room.

There is a spacious living area in the guest barn with double doors that lead to the west-facing courtyard, as well as tiled flooring and a multi-fuel stove. The kitchen, galley-style, has storage units, a free-standing gas hob and electric oven, a Belfast sink, and a fridge / freezer.

The bedroom in the guest barn is large and has dual aspect windows and tiled flooring.

Read More: This Longford period house and award-winning restaurant is a steal for €1.1 million

The exterior of the property features a large, private lawned garden that displays a broad range of mature trees, hedging, shrubs, plants, and flowers. The west-facing courtyard is ideal for enjoying those blissful Irish summer evenings.

A virtual tour of Peafield in Co Cork is available online here.

If you could own a home anywhere in Ireland, where would it be? Let us know in the comments, below!