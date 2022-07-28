This historic property in the heart of Kenmare town is on the market and could be an ideal investment opportunity.

The Purple Heather Bistro Bar with first and second-floor residential quarters is on the market for €690,000 ($698,942).

The famous gourmet bistro is a renowned Irish food destination since opening its doors in the early 1960s. The property is located in the center of the busy Henry Street in Kenmare town, with rolling mountains as the backdrop and neighboring colorful restaurants and shops.

This charming building is in a row of buildings built from limestone and sandstone which remained after the construction of the beautiful Holy Cross Church in Kenmare in approximately 1864.

The property has a 56-seater restaurant and bar with a full license on the ground floor and a two-bed apartment overhead, used by the owner as living quarters. The bar is traditional darkwood and burgundy, with a more informal bistro to the rear.

The ground floor also includes a commercial kitchen, ladies and gentlemen bathrooms, and a dry goods store, with various store rooms to the rear which is ideal for further development.

The elegant apartment, where the restaurant was located in the ‘60s, includes a large living room with high ceiling and sash windows, two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, and dining room. The dining room, with a lounge area, overlooks a rooftop terrace.

The Purple Heather Bistro Bar is listed with joint selling agents Patrick Connor-Scarteen and Sherry Fitzgerald Daly for an asking price of €690,000/ $698,942. You can find out more information here.