Kenmare in Co Kerry, Ireland, is a picturesque town known for its charming streets, colorful buildings, and stunning natural surroundings.

Kenmare is situated on the Ring of Kerry, a popular tourist route that circles the Iveragh Peninsula, as well as Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way. It's also conveniently located less than an hour's drive from the busier yet equally as charming Killarney.

Noted for its unique blend of Irish tradition, modern amenities, and breathtaking scenery, Kenmare is a popular destination for both tourists and locals alike.

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One of the main attractions in Kenmare is its very walkable town center, which is filled with colorful buildings, quaint shops, and friendly pubs. Visitors can stroll down the main street and admire the architecture, or stop for a pint of Guinness at one of the many local pubs.

But there's more to Kenmare than its pubs. Also known for its food scene, Kenmare has a number of excellent restaurants and cafes serving locally sourced seafood and other traditional Irish dishes. The town also has a number of food festivals throughout the year, celebrating the local produce and showcasing the best of the region's culinary talent.

Kenmare also boasts a number of shops proudly featuring locally-made products, the perfect places to scoop up a souvenir of your time in this charming Irish village.

Nature lovers are encouraged to take a stroll out to Kenmare Bay, a beautiful stretch of water that is perfect for swimming, fishing, and boating. The bay is surrounded by lush green hills, making it a popular spot for walks and hikes.

For those interested in history, Kenmare has a number of interesting sites to visit, including St. Patrick's Church, which dates back to the 12th century, and the Kenmare Stone Circle, a prehistoric monument that is thought to have been built around 2500 BC.

Of course, with all that exploring, you'll need a proper place to rest your head at night. Kenmare is home to no shortage of accommodations, from family-owned B&Bs to more luxurious stays both right in town as well as just on the outskirts.

Overall, Kenmare is a charming and vibrant town that offers something for everyone. Whether you're interested in history, nature, or simply soaking up the local culture, there is something for everyone in this beautiful part of County Kerry.

*Originally published in 2023, last updated in October 2026.