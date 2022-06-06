All roads lead to the picturesque village of Dromore, Co Tyrone for the first time in nine years as the first Ulster Fleadh since pre-pandemic will take place from July 17-24, and will see a plethora of family-friendly, cost-effective events through the week all in celebration of Irish traditional music, song, dance, and culture.

Thousands of visitors from far and wide are expected to flock to the feast of music which features a jam-packed itinerary including a colorful fleadh parade, open-air concerts, relaxed street sessions, vintage car, and tractor rallies, and many more exciting events open to all the family.

Dromore is situated at the heart of Ulster, where the sweeping Sperrin Mountains meet the Gortin Glens park and with the iconic “Stairway to Heaven” Culcaigh Mountain close by, visitors will be just as entranced by the surroundings as the locals are.

Dromore is a bustling village filled with fantastic shops, unbeatable hospitality, and a welcoming community. With Ulster’s capital Belfast city only 90 minutes from the village, this Ulster Fleadh destination is the perfect escape for you and the family.

The Ulster Fleadh offers visitors the chance to listen to some of the finest exponents of Irish music from across the globe free of charge, playing alongside their music contemporaries in relaxed street and pub sessions. Join in the fun in Dromore this summer and experience a truly singular event where you can reconnect with family and friends, feeling the energy of feverous street music, relaxing at colourful street sessions, and enjoy an unforgettable week of Irish culture, family fun, and traditional music.

For further information on the week’s events, accommodation guides, and more, visit UlsterComhaltas.com or e-mail secretary@ulstercomhaltas.com. You can also follow the Ulster Fleadh on social media channels Facebook and Instagram.

The Ulster Fleadh is sponsored by The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.