Team Aisling wants to get 1,000 people moving on May 31 for its virtual 5K event

Irish and Irish Americans around the world are invited to participate in a virtual 5k event this Sunday, May 31st to help raise funds for COVID-19 relief groups.

In the Irish enclave of Woodlawn / Yonkers in New York, the Aisling Irish Community Center’s Team Aisling is aiming to get 1,000 people moving on Sunday, be it walking, running, biking, skipping, hopping, or dancing! (Yes, there will be prizes for the most 'innovative' entry.)

There is a suggested donation of $20 per participant, but organizers are also encouraging participants to seek out sponsorships. All funds raised during the event will directly benefit the local COVID-19 hardship fund Sláinte 2020.

To take part in Team Aisling’s Virtual 5K to support Sláinte 2020:

Register (for free) with Team Aisling on the fitness tracker app Strava here

Make a donation to Sláinte 2020’s GoFundMe here

Get moving on Sunday!

If you're taking part on Sunday, make sure to tag @TeamAisling and @Slainte2020 on any media posts to help boost awareness.

As a thank you for the community's efforts, the Aisling Irish Center will be streaming on Facebook a virtual, socially-distanced after-party from JP Clarke's Saloon in Yonkers on Sunday at 3 pm EST.

Local musicians Dawn Doherty, Frankie McCormick, and Padraig Allen are set to perform, with Sean Ruane on hand to host. Tune in to the Aisling Irish Center's Facebook page for a bit of craic after doing a bit of good!

Coming LIVE from JP Clarke's on Sunday @ 3pm, a whole host of musicians to celebrate the Finish Line of Team Aisling Virtual 5K for Sláinte 2020 Publiée par Aisling Irish Community Center sur Jeudi 28 mai 2020

