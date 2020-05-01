Padraig Allen from the McLean Avenue Band will be live-streaming his "New York Irish Live" show this Friday, May 1 at 9 pm EST!

Padraig Allen, an Irish musician and performer based in New York, will be going live for an evening of Irish music on Friday, May 1 and you can tune in for the craic right here on IrishCentral.

Allen’s “New York Irish Live” virtual concert will go live on Friday, May 1 at 9 pm EST right here on IrishCentral and over on our Facebook page as part of our ongoing IrishCentral Happy Hour live stream series.

You can get a taste of what to expect during Friday’s performance here:

New York Irish Live April 29th Live stream from New York Irish Live with guest callers Gregory Grene from The Prodigals and Declan Houton from Devri Boston Publiée par Padraig Allen sur Mercredi 29 avril 2020

Read More: WATCH: Irish artists perform in support of healthcare workers

Allen, a native of Co Westmeath in Ireland, has gained a dedicated following as the frontman for the New York-based McLean Avenue Band, who, like so many other Irish musicians, are facing a difficult time throughout the coronavirus lockdowns.

His “New York Irish Live” virtual concerts feature Allen playing music, taking requests, and chatting with surprise guests. Having toured with the likes of The Whole Shabang, The Prodigals, The Dublin City Ramblers, Foster and Allen, The McCabes, The Mickey Finns, and Derek Warfield and The Young Wolfe Tones, Allen is well-versed in keeping people entertained.

Allen’s online "New York Irish Live" shows were recently featured on RTE’s Nationwide program, where he explained that the idea materialized after he played a mini-show for his mother in Ireland around St. Patrick’s Day from his living room in White Plains, New York.

Thanks to Colm Flynn and his cameraman Patrick. Great job guys. Tune in to our Live Stream at 6 PM Wednesday April 29th. Publiée par Padraig Allen sur Mardi 28 avril 2020

Allen told RTE: “I don’t know who’s watching me on the camera, and I don’t know what they’re going through, but I hope that the music that I play for them is good and they enjoy it and it brings some kind of hope.”

You can learn more about Padraig Allen's McLean Avenue Band on their Facebook page and website.

Read More: WATCH: Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day concert from Boston!