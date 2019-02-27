St. Patrick's Day is an Irish holiday that's celebrated in every corner of the globe

We’re familiar with the traditionally large-scale and internationally renowned St. Patrick’s Day parades – New York, Boston, Chicago, Dublin, and the like – but what about the other 190 countries? What about the other 47 U.S. states?

In addition to national landmarks, fountains, and even rivers (looking at you, Chicago) turning green in honor of Ireland’s patron saint, here’s your guide to the most exciting, least expected, and farthest-flung St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Below are some of the most unique places around the world that celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

Montserrat, West Indies

The tiny Caribbean volcanic island of Montserrat is the only country besides Ireland where St. Patrick’s Day is a public holiday, but not for the reason you might think. This March 17th marks the 251st anniversary of an unsuccessful slave revolt against the European whites who colonized it in the 17th century, seven out of ten of whom were Irish. Today, St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated by a week-long festival of independence.

Your next St. Patrick's Day's destination should be Montserrat, where its people have an unexpected history with the holiday  Publiée par Zoomin.TV sur Jeudi 23 mars 2017

The central celebration is the Masquerade, where Montserratians dress in colorful hats resembling bishops miters, dance Irish jigs, and crack whips in mocking defiance of their one-time Irish masters. Montserratian historian Howard Fergus puts it this way: “We are celebrating the rise of the slave freedom fighters, but also the rash Catholic element in our history. They both have a place in our legacy, which is celebrated on the anniversary of the Saint’s death.” (Source: Janelle Oswald | The Voice)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Though it’s often called “The Paris of South America,” the Argentinian capital looks more like Dublin every March 17th.

As host city to the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in South America, Buenos Aires foregoes a parade in lieu of an annual street party in the city center, featuring music, dancing (including Celtic Argentina, the dance troupe profiled in Irish America magazine last year) and plenty of craic at Breoghans Brew pub on the corner of Bolivar and Estados Unidos. (Source: Wander Argentina)

Tokyo, Japan

First held in 1992, the Tokyo parade is the largest of several parades around Japan.

It was begun by Irish network Japan for the purpose of introducing Ireland to Japanese people and has evolved into a glorious mix of traditional Japanese stylized dress with Irish costumes (above). (Source: Irish Network Japan)

Singapore

The Singapore River is dyed green, costumes are donned, and a Harley-Davidson convoy leads the pack at the Singapore St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the largest celebration in Southeast Asia.

The St. Patrick’s Society of Singapore (comprised mostly of ex-pats) also hosts an annual ball at the Shangri-la Hotel with free-flowing wine and beer, live music, prize drawings, and Irish dancing. (Source: Asia One)

Sydney, Australia

More than 80,000 people show up for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Family Day in Sydney, making it the largest such event in the southern hemisphere, and the only event in the world outside of Ireland to be organized and funded with support from the Irish government.

But though Sydney goes big for a day, on the other side of the country Perth commits for the whole week with a host of races, competitions, children’s activities, and a massive parade as the finale. (Source: Sydney St. Patrick’s Day Parade / St. Patrick’s Day Festival WA)

Auckland, New Zealand

Aukland holds the distinction of being the first St. Patrick’s Day party since midnight on March 17 reaches New Zealand’s largest city before anywhere else.

It is also the farthest celebration away from Ireland, almost exactly the opposite end of the world at a massive 11,290 miles away from Dublin. Naturally, Auckland’s 1,076-foot Sky Tower is lit with the Irish Tricolor for the day. (Source: St. Patrick’s Festival Auckland)

Mumbai, India

The Gateway of India in Mumbai goes green for St. Patrick’s Day, and the Irish pubs around the country’s major cities stock up on Murphy’s stout. (Source: Times of India)

Dubai, U.A.E.

The Irish Village is the epicenter for St. Patrick's Day in Dubai.

This year, the pub will be featuring DJs, live bands, happy hour specials, and even a petting zoo for the kids, Time Out Dubai reports.

Istanbul, Turkey

Every year, Istanbul’s Irish Centre, a.k.a. The James Joyce Irish Pub, holds an Irish festival around St. Patrick’s Day.

Just off one of Istanbul’s most notorious nightlife streets, the pub is the capital’s only Irish bar and features live dancing, music, an ample beer selection, and plenty of traditional Irish food – oh, also an attached boutique hotel, appropriately called the Istanbul Shamrock. (Source: Istanbul Trails)

Moscow, Russia

The Moscow St. Patrick's Day parade started in 1992 and has kept on growing.

Even in years when it was canceled or moved, Muscovites still congregated on Novy Arbat, the Moscow main drag where it all began on the 17th. Marching bands, Cossack horsemen, and green beer are found in abundance. (Source: The Russia Store)

Oslo, Norway

Every year the Norwegian Irish Society gathers on Jernbanetorget to have Norway’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Founded in 2009 by the Oslo St. Patrick’s Day Association, mostly comprised of Irish ex-pats, the parade has grown to an all-inclusive celebration of the Irish in Scandinavia. (Source: Norwegian Irish Society)

Cabo Roig, Spain

On the southern Costa Blanca in eastern Spain, this picturesque Spanish outpost plays host to the largest parade in Spain (Madrid is the close second).

A favored destination of Irish vacationers, the fiesta lasts well into the night and spills onto the white sand beaches, long after the parade has ended. (Source: National Geographic)

