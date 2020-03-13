St Patrick's Day phone apps to keep you entertained and informed this March 17.

St. Patrick's Day is less than a month away, so time to get your phone ready with these fun Irish apps!

St. Patrick's Day Countdown

No better way to get in the spirit for St. Patrick's Day then by counting down to March 17! Get this free app on iTunes.

St. Patrick's Day Treats

Tis the season to eat, drink, and be merry! Check out these recipes for free on iTunes.

Hidden Object St. Patrick's Day

Find fun Irish objects like leprechauns, pots of gold, lucky charms, potatoes, Guinness, shamrocks and more! Get this festive game on iTunes.

Collins Irish Dictionary





With 47,000 references and 69,500 translations, Collins Pocket Irish Dictionary is a great tool for Irish language learners. The app includes a "fuzzy filter" for when you’re not sure exactly how a word is spelled, the option to add a Word of the Day widget to your home screen, and other useful features. Not sure if you want to shell out $9.99 for the full version? Collins also offers a free trial version. From GooglePlay and iTunes.

Get the Focal





An Irish language translator app, Get the Focal includes an online search with results from the O'Dónaill dictionary, over 200,000 terms from the national terminology database at www.focal.ie, full sentence translation from Google translate, and pronunciations on demand from abair.ie. To learn a random Irish word, simply shake your phone. From the iTunes app store for $3.99.

Erin Go Bragh





Who doesn’t love a good Irish blessing or some words of wisdom? The Erin Go Bragh app offers a vast array – simply tap the screen or shake your phone to reveal a new saying. The graphics are a little simplistic, but as one reviewer wrote, “Tis alright, god bless it.” Free from GooglePlay.

How are you getting ready for St. Patrick's Day? Let us know in the comments!