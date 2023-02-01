St. Brigid of Kildare, also known as St. Brigid of Ireland, is one of the most revered saints in Irish history and culture.

St. Brigid is known for her compassion, her dedication to the poor, and her miracles.

These prayers to St. Brigid, as well as St. Brigid's blessing, are simple and beautiful expressions of faith, hope, and love.

A prayer to St. Brigid

You were a woman of peace.

You brought harmony where there was conflict.

You brought light to the darkness.

You brought hope to the downcast.

May the mantle of your peace

cover those who are troubled and anxious,

and may peace be firmly rooted in our hearts and in our world.

Inspire us to act justly and to reverence all God has made.

Brigid you were a voice for the wounded and the weary.

Strengthen what is weak within us.

Calm us into a quietness that heals and listens.

May we grow each day into greater

wholeness in mind, body and spirit.

Amen.

The prayer is often said as a daily devotion, or it can be recited during times of need, such as when seeking guidance or protection. Many people find comfort in the prayer's simple, straightforward language and its focus on the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

St. Brigid's Prayer is also a popular devotion for those who are of Irish descent or who have a connection to Ireland. For many people, the prayer is a way to honor the rich history and culture of Ireland and to pay tribute to St. Brigid, who remains a beloved and revered figure in Irish history and spirituality.

Whether you are of Irish descent or simply looking for a simple and beautiful prayer, St. Brigid's Prayer is a powerful and uplifting devotion that is sure to bring comfort and peace to your heart and soul.

Hearth Keeper Prayer

Brigid of the Mantle, encompass us,

Lady of the Lambs, protect us,

Keeper of the Hearth, kindle us.

Beneath your mantle, gather us,

And restore us to memory.

Mothers of our mother,

Foremothers strong.

Guide our hands in yours,

Remind us how to kindle the hearth.

To keep it bright, to preserve the flame.

Your hands upon ours,

Our hands within yours,

To kindle the light,

Both day and night.

The Mantle of Brigid about us,

The Memory of Brigid within us,

The Protection of Brigid keeping us

From harm, from ignorance, from heartlessness.

This day and night,

From dawn till dark,

From dark till dawn.

St. Brigid's Blessing

May Brigid bless the house wherein we dwell.

Bless every fireside, every wall and door.

Bless every heart that beats beneath its roof.

Bless every hand that toils to bring its joy.

Bless every foot that walks portals through.

May Brigid bless the house that shelters us.