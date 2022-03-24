*Editor's Note: This is the latest installment of Mike Farragher's "TAYSHT" series, his new column and podcast exploring Irish America's relationship with food, inspired in part by Stanley Tucci's "Taste: My Life Through Food." You can read the previous installment here.

Shaun Brady has all of the ingredients to be a major cable TV celebrity chef.

Gift of the gab? Check.

Dry as aged wine wit? Check.

Creative use of flavors and ingredients to bring new life into the Irish dishes we grew up with? Check. Check. CHECK!

I witnessed his culinary miracles first hand back in 2018, when I filmed my short film called “McLean Avenue” in Kansas City, MO. I filmed it there as opposed to the REAL McLean Avenue in Yonkers because it was 1/3 of the price to do so, but I digress.

We filmed some of the bar scenes at Brady’s, the bar that bore his name, on Troost Street. The Irish hospitality my cast and crew received was second to none, and the Irish food kept coming. Velvety chicken curry with chips, golden scones the size of manhole covers with plump raisins throughout, and shepherd’s pie were just some of the things we were treated to.

Brady survived and thrived through the pandemic, and is now opening Brady & Fox. Housed where the Brookside Poultry Company once stood, Brady & Fox decided to honor that uniquely American fried chicken experience of the former tenant.

He is quick to correct you when you call Brady & Fox an Irish Bar. “It’s an Irish American place,” he says emphatically.

Shaun has been an invaluable partner of this TAYSHT blog and podcast; he has graciously lent his best recipes to us, and you have him to thank for the marvelous results if you had a go of any of them.

