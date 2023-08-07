The Fighting Irish have revealed their new uniform for the Aer Lingus Classic, including an Irish flag and Celtic knots, ahead of their August 26th game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Notre Dame's football team has revealed their new uniform for their week zero game, the season opener the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin against the Navy Midshipmen on Aug 26. This will be the first time that the Fight Irish play as the home team in Ireland but it'll be the third time to travel to Ireland.

The new uniform includes the trim of an Irish flag on the back of the shirt's neck, a gold thread Celtic knot as a background to the team's initials "ND" on the shoulder and a shamrock logo on the back below the neck.

On social they wrote "Tá Notre Dame sa Bhaile. 3rd time in Ireland. 1st time as home team. Notre Dame are at home. #GoIrish."

Tá Notre Dame sa Bhaile 3️⃣rd time in Ireland 1️⃣st time as home team ☘️ Notre Dame are at home#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/3mMAoNecnT — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 6, 2023

The most recent Notre Dame visit to Dublin was Sept 1, 2012, when they defeated the Midshipmen 50-10 at the Aviva. Back then it was Adidas that made the adjustments to the uniform. Before that, Notre Dame played in Dublin, in 1996.

Last week, the Fighting Irish unveiled their green uniform for the highly-anticipated matchup against Ohio State at Notre Dame Stadium, on Sept. 23.

Notre Dame finished last season with a 9-4 record. 'The Fighting Irish' also wrapped up their 2022 season with a thrilling 45-38 Gator Bowl victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, in the neutral stadium of TIAA BANK Field in Jacksonville, Florida, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, on Friday, December 30th. This was Coach Freeman’s first trophy as head coach of Notre Dame Football. There’s no doubt this victory will give his squad a boost as they head into the 2023 season.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Notre Dame was the visiting team in 2012, with the Naval Academy listed as the designated home team. However, in 2023, 'The Fighting Irish’ are the home team and will be sure to make the Aviva Stadium their home away from home. Notre Dame are set to battle it out against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, August 26th, in the Aviva Stadium as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic five-game series.

The historical origins of the Notre Dame v Navy series began during World War II when Notre Dame struggled to continue funding its operations. To assist Notre Dame, the U.S. Navy stepped in and made Notre Dame's campus a training facility to help supplement the school's finances. Since then, Notre Dame has pledged to play the Midshipmen annually as a repayment of that debt.

Check out a video of the uniform here: