An Irish ticket lottery has launched for the 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic due to "unprecedented demand," organizers said on February 9.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will run an Irish ticket lottery for the 2023 game due to the limited availability of tickets to the domestic market.

Fans in Ireland, the UK, and the rest of Europe can enter for a chance to purchase tickets through the Irish ticket lottery online here. Winning entrants will receive a unique passcode to unlock tickets. Due to high demand, a maximum of two tickets can be requested per person.

Fans in the US can sign up for game and ticket updates online here or visit ND2Ireland.com and Navy2Ireland.com for more details.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic is being promoted and organized by Irish American Events Ltd which is a joint venture between Corporate.ie (Hospitality & Events Specialists) (Irish Partner) and On Location (US Partner). The Series principal stakeholders are Aer Lingus, Failte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, and Dublin City Council.

The hotly anticipated fixture between Notre Dame and Navy is scheduled for 7:30 pm on Saturday, August 26 in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Organizers predict that the game will be a complete sell-out with 40,000 Americans expected to travel to Ireland for the game. The influx of fans is the largest transatlantic movement of Americans for any sporting event ever, organizers said.

The 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic makes for a welcome boost to the tourism sector and is worth an estimated €147m to the Irish economy. The series has proved to be a major catalyst in the ambition to make Dublin the home of College Football outside of the US while utilizing the fixtures over the past few years to further strengthen business and academic ties between Ireland and the US.

The fixture between Notre Dame and Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in College Football and will be broadcast to millions in the US via broadcaster NBC. The 2023 season opener will showcase the highest level of intercollegiate football as Notre Dame host their first ‘home’ match in Ireland.

This year's game comes off the back of a hugely successful event in 2022 when Northwestern shocked Nebraska to win a thrilling encounter in the midst of a raucous Aviva Stadium atmosphere.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be bringing American football’s famous fanfare with it so attendees can look forward to seeing Notre Dame’s 300-member marching band, cheerleaders, tailgating parties, elements of the Brigade of Midshipmen Pageantry and of course a half time show.

Limited hospitality packages are still available through the official corporate hospitality game partner Corporate.ie.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic official hospitality packages are the ultimate game day experience. Limited availability remains for our hospitality packages! You can view our hospitality packages here 👉: https://t.co/KiXOsbrMfN#MuchMoreThanAGame pic.twitter.com/JjEXUmKXEm — Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) February 9, 2023

For more information, visit CollegeFootballIreland.com and follow College Football Ireland on Twitter @CFBIreland, Facebook @CollegeFootballIreland, and with the official game hashtag: #MuchMoreThanAGame.