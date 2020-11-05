As COVID-19 continues to restrict our travel plans, we're delighted that The IrishCentral Box, a newly launched subscription box, can bring a little bit of Ireland to you!

Showcasing the best of Irish products, The IrishCentral Box, is the perfect way to bring a little bit of Ireland into your home in 2020, even if you or your loved one's vacation plans have been ruined.

Launched this October with the "holiday" boxes, The IrishCentral Box, arrives at your door and takes you on a journey, showcasing the best of Ireland. The IrishCentral Box highlights the best Ireland has to offer, utilizing our special access to the stores and workshops known for their unique and outstanding brands. We work with local businesses across Ireland to transport you to all four corners so you never feel far away from the Irish craic.

The holiday boxes are just the start. The IrishCentral Box will be delivered every three months, each seasonal package distinctively Irish, with a special discount, included should you decide to sign up for the yearly subscription.

Our holiday boxes, the Nollaig and Féile are also a beautiful gift for family and friends who share your love of Ireland.

Nollaig

The “Nollaig” (meaning “Christmas” in Irish) box is priced at $60.00. However, you can have a new box delivered to your home each quarter, at a prince of $199.99 for an entire year.

December's Nollaig box features beautiful products from across Ireland including the renowned Belleek pottery, handmade soap, and a seaweed bag from the west of Ireland.

Féile

The “Féile” (meaning “festive”) box is priced at $149.99, or receive a new box delivered to your door each quarter, at a price of $529.99 for the entire year. These yearly discount savings are substantial.

All the elements of the Nollaig box with a few added extras including artwork from Jam Art Factory in the heart of Dublin to beeswax from Brookfield Farm in Tipperary.