"Mr. Careless Goes to Town," an Irish road safety film from 1949, is now available to stream via the Irish Film Institute's IFI Archive Player.

Produced by the National Film Institute for the Department of Local Government in 1949 and directed by Liam Ó Laoghaire, this Irish road safety film warns of the dangers of drink driving.

Mr. Careless proves to be a most inconsiderate driver, as he repeatedly fails to adhere to basic rules of the road.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

His journey takes him from the Wicklow Hills and the village of Avoca into Dublin’s busy streets, passing Christchurch, College Green, and the Custom House.

Though the tone is sometimes humorous, the message is very serious as the film promotes safe, alcohol-free driving and illustrates the perils of drink-driving with grim statistics.

"Mr. Careless Goes to Town" is published here with kind permission of Ireland's Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, and thanks to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), who IrishCentral has partnered up with to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collection entails. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

To watch more historic Irish footage, visit the IFI Archive Player, the Irish Film Institute’s virtual viewing room that provides audiences around the globe with free, instant access to Irish heritage preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. Irish Culture from the last century is reflected through documentaries, animation, adverts, amateur footage, feature films, and much more. You can also download the IFI Archive Player App for free on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

IrishCentral has partnered with the IFI to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collections entail. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

* Originally published in 2024 and updated in 2026.