The Irish Film and Television Academy has chosen the Irish language drama "Aontas" as Ireland's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. It is the fifth TG4 production picked for the category since 2021, following "Arracht," "Foscadh," "An Cailín Ciúin" and "Kneecap."

"Aontas" follows three unlikely thieves, led by a woman on the verge of a breakdown, as they rob a rural Irish credit union. The film opens in the tragic aftermath of the botched heist, then unfolds backward chapter by chapter to reveal the events that led to that moment. What begins as a poorly executed robbery grows into a portrait of a strong willed woman trapped by her own past.

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Directed by Damian McCann, whose credits include "Doineann," the film stars Carrie Crowley ("An Cailín Ciúin," "Smother"), Bríd Brennan ("Shadow Dancer," "Doineann") and Eva-Jane Gaffney ("Kin," "Harry Wild"). The film marks the first feature from Púca Pictures, a new bilingual production company.

For director Damian McCann, the film's roots trace back to a family conversation. "Aontas was born out of a conversation with my Mum where she described in detail how she would rob a bank (she's an unlikely candidate…) That conversation led to a film that has connected with audiences around the world," he said.

"I've been blown away by the response to date and I'm excited for audiences at home to see it. The film has resonated strongly with viewers and festivals around the world, and its international success is a testament to the power of its storytelling and performances."

The film had its international premiere in Santa Barbara, California, in 2025, followed by its European premiere at the Dublin International Film Festival. Since then, "Aontas" has picked up honors including Best Film, Best Director and Best Script, and has screened at more than 40 festivals in Ireland and abroad. It was nominated for six IFTAs and had its television premiere on TG4 and TG4.ie in March, before airing on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland, according to a TG4 press release and BBC Gaeilge.

Deirdre Ní Choistín, Director General of TG4, said the selection carries deep significance for the broadcaster.

"The selection of 'Aontas' by IFTA to represent Ireland on the international stage is another hugely significant moment for TG4, and a powerful endorsement of original Irish-language creativity and storytelling," she said.

"'An Cailín Ciúin' went on to make history at the Academy Awards in 2023 showing again that original stories told through the Irish language can resonate profoundly with audiences across the world. 'Aontas' continues that momentum and demonstrates the extraordinary creative talent working in our independent production sector."

Máire Ní Chonláin, Commissioning Editor at TG4, echoed that pride. "It is a wonderful recognition of the talent and creativity behind this remarkable film. Damian McCann, Sarah Gordon, Órfhlaith Ní Chearnaigh, Christopher Myers and the entire cast and crew have created a distinctive and compelling piece of cinema, rooted in place in Northern Ireland, that has connected with audiences around the world."

The last TG4 film to carry Ireland's Oscar hopes to a landmark moment was "An Cailín Ciúin," which became the first Irish language film nominated for an Academy Award in 2023. Whether "Aontas" can make the shortlist remains to be seen, but its festival run and haul of IFTA nominations have already marked it out as one of the standout Irish language films of the year.

Check out "Aontas'" trailer here: