When Frederick Douglass left Belfast in 1845, he said he would remember the city as a home, a remark that now anchors Kwame Daniels’s immersive new work "North Star". The 77-minute production blends music, spoken word, and young voices from Belfast and New York in a vivid reflection on identity, belonging, and hope.

When Frederick Douglass left Belfast in 1845, only seven years after escaping slavery, he declared: "Wherever else I feel myself to be a stranger, I will remember I have a home in Belfast." That remarkable statement from a Black abolitionist finding radical welcome in a 19th-century Irish city is the beating heart of North Star, the immersive musical and theatrical experience that Northern Ireland-based DJ, broadcaster, and creative producer Kwame Daniels brings to New York's Irish Arts Center, June 3–21.

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Irish Stew cohosts Martin Nutty and John Lee met Kwame at the Irish Arts Center a few days before opening night and recorded this episode in the IAC Library

He relates that his journey to Belfast began in a Ghanaian household in East London, where identity was worn proudly within the home and carefully navigated beyond it. "As soon as we entered the house again, it was absolutely back to the background, the roots, and the culture," he recalls.

"But outside, there was almost a code-switch going on. We were firm in our identity, and yet we were also aware of our surroundings and how we had to move within them."

That same fluency served him when he arrived in Derry in 1997 and found a city divided along lines he didn't yet understand. Music became his passport across the sectarian divide. "I was bringing in sets of decks (the equipment DJs use to play, control, and manipulate music). That's the conversation; all the other conversations come out of that."

Kwame relates that Douglass's Belfast story, with its evocation of finding a home in the city, hit him with the force of revelation. "A Black man, an enslaved man on the run in 1845, and that's his response to being in Belfast. That has to be the starting point for us to reset."

The result is a 77-minute production, one minute for every year of Douglass's life, an immersive experience fusing hip-hop, jazz, gospel, classical, and electronic music with spoken word, choral arrangements, and the honest voices of young people from both Belfast and New York. "You're going to be presented with a level of musicianship that is extraordinary, and it's unlike anything you've ever seen."

North Star runs June 3–21 at the Irish Arts Center, tickets at irishartscenter.org.

Next up from Irish Stew, Fresh Stew LIVE with Terry Golway on his new thriller Terror From America: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, recorded before a sold-out audience in the Malachy McCourt Room at Ernie O’Malley’s Pub in NYC, with the fiddler Eileen McLain and actor Mick Mellamphy enhancing the experience.

Below, listen to the "Irish Stew Podcast" conversation with Kwame Daniels:

For more information, visit IrishStewPodcast.com. You can listen to "The Irish Stew Podcast" wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information and for tickets for "North Star" visit the Irish Arts Center site.