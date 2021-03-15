Stay connected to family and friends at home and abroad this St Patrick's Day with a new Irish app.

The Irish PostASelfie app will let you send a free personal selfie postcard to anyone in the world for St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day is a day to celebrate what it means to be Irish and of Irish descent. Unfortunately for over a year now, many Irish friends and family living all over the globe have had to stay apart and can't even travel home.

With its PostaSelfie app, a small business based in Kilkee in Co Clare, has found a way to combine the technology of today with the postcard of the past. And now that "Kiss me I’m Irish" has become "Miss me I’m Irish," the makers of the app want to bring a smile to people in Ireland or abroad by offering their service free for 200 St Patricks Day Cards from Monday March 15th until Friday March 19th. (The offer is limited to one postcard per user.)

"We came up with the idea of a simple-to-use app which combines the magic of a personal photograph with the enduring delight that people get when they receive a postcard from a friend, loved one or neighbor," said Adrian McCusker, the founder of PostASelfie.

“We know how special it is for Irish people abroad to receive a postcard from home so we want to do our bit to help families stay connected and send love this St Patricks Day.”

You can download the PostASelfie app for free from www.postaselfie.ie, Google Play or the Apple App store. With only a few clicks, the app allows users to easily create and share cherished moments straight from their phone. To create a selfie postcard, you simply take a picture or use an image from your smartphone library. The app will then ask you to type the address and a personal message. Include ‘Happy St Patricks Day’ in the message, then swipe left to bypass the payment system and enter the voucher code: irelandx (all lower case)

McCusker said that people were "starting to get really creative" with the app, using it for engagements and birthdays.

"We have already seen a St Patricks Day postcard sent from New York to Mayo using the app," he said. "We can send cards from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in any language.”