Tourism Ireland has everything you need to celebrate St Patrick’s Day safely at home this year.

They're kicking off the lead up to March 17th with an inspiring video from Irish actor Liam Neeson, who offers words of encouragement with the promise to bring the spirit of the day into the hearts and homes of people all over the world.

Though many of us can't come back to Ireland this year, it's reassuring to know there will always be a warm welcome for when we return. Tourism Ireland knows that people worldwide will be missing out on the festivities. With this in mind, they are bringing the spirit of Ireland into homes across the globe by celebrating with a St. Patrick’s Day at Home Event, which includes well-known live stream acts and performances from the island of Ireland on YouTube and Facebook.

St. Patrick's Day at Home with Tourism Ireland Tourism Ireland has everything you need to celebrate St Patrick’s Day safely at home this year, including LIVE performances happening in pubs in Dublin, Belfast and County Kerry! ☘️ From 5:30pm on March 17 (ET) Posted by IrishCentral.com on Thursday, March 11, 2021

RTÉ presenter, Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, will be hosting the highly anticipated 90-minute show. Broadcast LIVE on March 17th starting at 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm (ET) from three of the island of Ireland's best-loved pubs. The show will bring a festival of music, Irish dancing, special guests, and a few surprises right into your home.

This is a St Patrick’s day event you won’t want to miss! Be sure to tune in and get more details here.

Pubs featured in the show include Johnnie Fox's in Dublin. Located in the Dublin Mountains, this pub has the nickname of being 'the highest pub in Ireland'. Known for its music and dance performances called the 'Hooley Show', Johnnie Fox's will sure bring you the best entertainment.

The Duke of York in Northern Ireland will also be part of the broadcast. Found in the heart of Belfast, this bar has been around for 200 years. The exceptionally talented Shamrock Tenors, Northern Ireland's premier folk and vocal group, will be performing and keeping you entertained with toe-tapping music, laughter and even a few stories.

Plus Dick Mack’s Pub in County Kerry will feature on the evening. Nestled in the seaside town of Dingle on the Wild Atlantic Way. This award-winning pub has been serving up refreshments since 1899 and will be hosting Róisín O, a talented modern songstress from Dublin.

Don’t miss The Celtic Drummers who will be kicking off the entertainment with a pulse-pounding opening ceremony in Dublin. Rumour has it that even Riverdance will be making an appearance on the evening!

In the meantime why not start your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early and get in the festive spirit by cooking or baking some traditional Irish dishes? Want to be inspired to make some mouth-watering Irish favorites with a modern twist, like fresh brown bread, crisp seafood or warm apple tartlets? Then click here for some popular recipes from some of Ireland’s most iconic restaurants and cafés.

Dance from your living room to some great music and tune in from 5:30pm to 7:00pm (ET) on March 17th on Facebook or watch on YouTube. Be sure to join in on the fun using #StPatricksDayAtHome. We hope you have a healthy and happy St. Patrick’s Day no matter where in the world you’re celebrating.