The Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame says its 2023 inductees "represent the best of Irish American baseball" and "have left a lasting impact on the game and inspired countless players and fans along the way."

Irish Americans have played a vital role in America's national pastime since the very early days of the game. Irish players began appearing on major league rosters in large numbers by the early 1880s and by 1890, a whopping 40% of players in the major leagues were of Irish descent.

The Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame is a testament to that legacy and celebrates the rich history of Irish Americans in the sport.

ICYMI: The Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 class of inductees: Jim Palmer, Jim Leyland, and John McSherry. Inductions will take place later this season - STAY TUNED! ☘️⚾️ #Irish #IrishAmerican #IrishBaseball #Baseball #HOF #Orioles #Pirates #Tigers pic.twitter.com/xEeMTPvweX — Irish American Baseball Society (@IABSociety) April 12, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame inductees 2023

Jim Palmer, 3x Cy Young Award Winner

Palmer, a former pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles, played in the major leagues from 1965 to 1984. He is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a six-time All-Star, and a member of three World Series championship teams.

Born in 1945 and soon adopted, Palmer was unaware of his Irish roots until the age of 72. His wife Susan discovered the connection while doing genealogical research online during the MLB playoffs, and persuaded him to take a DNA test.

Palmer’s biological father, Michael Joseph Gerehan was born in Ardlougher, Co Leitrim, and his biological mother, Mary Ann Moroney, was from Co Clare.

Jim Leyland, 3x Manager of the Year and World Series Champion

Leyland, a three-time Manager of the Year Award winner, led four different teams to the playoffs during his 22-year career.

He began his coaching career in the minor leagues in 1970 and worked his way up to the majors. Leyland led the Florida Marlins to the World Series championship in 1997 and previously won three straight division titles (1990, 1991, and 1992) with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

His great-grandmother, Catherine Carr, had roots in Co Cork, while his great-grandfather, John Walsh, was from Co Wexford.

“I’m really happy to be inducted into the Irish Baseball Hall and really looking forward to it. I’ve seen some of the people getting into this Hall of Fame and it’s pretty impressive," said Leyland.

John McSherry, a Highly Respected MLB Umpire for 25 Years

McSherry was an umpire in the major leagues from 1971 until his death in 1996, at the age of 51. He was known for his calm demeanor and his ability to defuse tense situations on the field.

McSherry served as the president of the Major League Umpires Association for several years.

“John was a great guy; it was sad what happened to him,’’ Leyland said. “I went way back to Tiger Town in the minor leagues with John, waaay back. He had very good judgement and he was one of those guys who knew how to handle situations.”

Read more Major League Baseball’s Irish American stars

Leyland will be inducted into the Irish American Baseball HOF by IABHOF Founder Shaun Clancy on Tuesday, June 20 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The other inductions will take place later this season.

For more information, visit IrishBaseball.org.