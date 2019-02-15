St. Patrick's Day is often marked with a day of indulgence, so why not use the holiday as the inspiration to get in shape?

St. Patrick's Day is slowly turning into a day for fitness with road-races and 5Ks popping up all around the world, as well as the religious pilgrimages that many Irish people opt for on March 17.

Of course - there's always the jaunt along your local parade route to get your body moving too!

With this in mind, Shape Magazine put together this video featuring their take on how to use some Irish inspiration to lose weight, with our very own traditional Irish dancing technique coming in as a great way to get active and enjoy yourself at the same time.

Here’s the full list:

1. Irish dance

Get yourself down to your nearest classes and give your few steps a chance. Irish dancers are world-class athletes who go through all that training and practice because they love it. If you’re nervous about dancing in front of other people try set-dancing, where a partner can help you along while you find your feet.

2. Irish butter

Although only when used in moderation, a sliver of Kerrygold on your mashed potatoes every now and again may help to curb your appetite, meaning you’ll want to eat less.

3. Make green your color

All green vegetables, all of the time. Make green your favorite color!

4. Lift some pots of gold

Or something of equal weight if that’s too hard to come by. There are many great ways to get active on March 17. Marching in a parade would be a great place to start.

5. Relax

Stress and exhaustion can at times lead to weight gain so take the day off and enjoy it.

What's your favorite weight-loss tip? Share in the comments!