Teeling Whiskey cleaned up with six honors after the first round of judging for the 2020 World Whiskeys Awards

Teeling Whiskey has picked up six honors, including best Irish Single Malt and Best Irish Single Cask Single Malt, after the first round of judging for the 2020 World Whiskeys Awards.

Read More: Irish whiskey distilled in Cork named best in the world

Teeling Whiskey, based in Dublin, was honored in the following categories:

Single Malt - Irish - 21 Years & Over:

Teeling Whiskey 30 Years Old Vintage Reserve, Category Winner

Single Cask Single Malt - Irish - 13 to 20 Years:

Teeling Whiskey Calvados Single Cask, Category Winner

Blended Limited Release - Irish - No Age Statement:

Teeling Whiskey Stout Cask, Gold

Grain - Irish - No Age Statement:

Teeling Whiskey Single Grain, Silver

Single Malt - Irish - 13 to 20 Years:

Teeling Whiskey Renaissance Series 1, Bronze

Single Malt - Irish - No Age Statement :

Teeling Whiskey Brabazon Series 2, Bronze

Read More: Irish whiskey industry at a 120-year high

In Round 1 of the World Whiskies Awards, a panel of experts blind tasted entries by their style, their region and grouped by age statement in order to determine the best whiskeys in each individual category. The winners in each category are put forward to Round 2 where one regional winner will be selected who will then represent that region in the final judging of the World Whiskies Awards.

In a press release, Teeling Whiskey said its 30-Year-Old Single Malt and 13-Year-Old Calvados Cask Single Malt will now be in the running for the title of 2020 World’s Best Single Malt, which Teeling was awarded in 2019.

The winner will be announced on March 26 at the Whiskey Magazine Awards dinner in London.

The distillery said: “The Teeling 30-Year-Old release, which is limited to just 500 bottles, is amongst the oldest bottlings of Irish Single Malt released in recent years, making it one of the most exclusive Irish whiskeys in the world. Distilled in 1988 this whiskey was initially matured in ex-Bourbon casks for 25 years, before being given an additional 5 years maturation in ex-White Burgundy French oak casks.

“This award follows its recent success at the Irish Whiskey Masters run by The Spirits Business where it was crowned with the overall top prize of Irish Whiskey Taste Master.”

“The 30-Year-Old success is accompanied by World’s Best Honour for a Teeling Whiskey Single Cask Calvados Finished Single Malt bottling as well as honors for 4 other Teeling Whiskeys in various different categories highlighting the range and diversity of the world-class Irish whiskeys within the Teeling Whiskey portfolio.”

Read More: Whiskey makes you live a longer, healthier life, says science

Jack Teeling, founder and managing director of Teeling Whiskey, said: “Since reviving our old family trademark of Teeling Whiskey back in 2012, we have endeavored to make sure every bottle of Irish whiskey we release with our family name on it is of the highest quality.”

“We have already achieved many honors including the significant landmark of being honored as the World’s Best Single Malt last year and we are delighted to have two more Teeling Whiskeys back in the running for this prestigious top honor in 2020.”

“These awards allows us to continue to lead the renaissance of Irish whiskey for a new generation of whiskey drinkers around the world. This year looks set to be another exciting year for us, as we continue to release new expressions of Teeling Whiskey to cater for the growing interest in new and unique Irish whiskeys."

Read More: How to make the perfect Irish whiskey hot toddy