An Irish whiskey has been awarded the World Whisky Trophy at the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

Editor's note: Today, March 3, is Irish whiskey day. Falling on the third day or the third month, the day was chosen because of Ireland's connection to the number - leaves on a shamrock, colors in the flag and the father there are three types of Irish whiskey (single malt, single grain, and Irish single pot still). Honoring the day IrishCentral celebrates the best Irish whiskey in the world.

Redbreast 12-Year-Old Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey scored a remarkable 98 points to take home the competition’s highest honor. Midleton Very Rare Berry Crockett Legacy and Jameson Cooper’s Croze were also honored.

The Midleton portfolio also saw success at the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI), with both Jameson Bow Street 18 Years Cask Strength and Redbreast 21-Year-Old receiving prestigious platinum medals. At the Irish Whiskey Masters, Irish Distillers took home 27 medals, including 16 gold medals and 7 Masters awarded across the range.

Billy Leighton, Redbreast Master Blender at Midleton Distillery, said: “We are thrilled to see more fantastic results at such prestigious global spirits tasting competitions. It is great to see the Redbreast range flourish as it continues to excite consumers with its exemplary single pot still Irish whiskey style. These awards are truly a testament to the craftsmen at Midleton Distillery who assist me in blending the finest Irish whiskeys in the world, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds!”

