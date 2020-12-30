With everyone celebrating New Year's at home here are some delicious dip recipes from our Irish chef to spice up your low-key celebrations.

So the best crisps / chips in the world are Tayto cheese and onion, that's a given but what about dips! Here are a few tasty and easy to make "dips" that will come in handy this National chip and dip day (or just because you're border and hungry).

These simple dips can be used with potato chips, crackers, potato wedges, cut-strips of carrot or celery, tortillas, oven chips, breadsticks, samosas, spring rolls or anything else that takes your fancy!

These recipes each make enough for 10-12 people from each but you can double up to make more.

Prawn & Cream Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

8oz Philadelphia (or other) cream cheese

1/4 small onion, peeled and chopped

Bunch of parsley

2 tablespoon Lemon Juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4oz cooked, peeled prawns

Method:

Mix all together in a blender until almost smooth and chill for 1 hour before use.

Read more: Irish blackberry jam and custard donuts recipe

Sweet Chili Mayonnaise

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

8 tablespoons mayonnaise

Method:

Mix both ingredients together and serve straight away.

Avocado Guacamole

Ingredients:

4 mild chilies, finely chopped

A wee bunch coriander (cilantro) chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

Pinch of salt

1 medium onion, chopped

1-2 tbsp water

Juice of ½ Lime

3 ripe Avocados

Method:

Peel & dice the avocado and leave aside. Mix all the other of the ingredients together in your blender keeping them chunky. Tip this into a bowl and add the avocado. Mash all together, keeping it chunky! Chill for 1 hour before use.

Read more: How to use Kerrygold butter to make delectable Irish scones

Mint & Mayonnaise Dip

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Mint sauce or jelly (for roast lamb)

9oz Mayonnaise

Method:

Mix both ingredients together and serve straight away.

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Ingredients:

16oz chopped tomatoes, de-seeded if you wish

1 chopped green pepper

3 garlic cloves, chopped fine

4 scallions small

2 tablespoons fresh coriander (cilantro)

1 red chili chopped

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 teaspoon salt

Method:

Chop everything small but not finely. You can do a quick pulp in the blender but keep it chunky and don’t let it go into a puree! Chill for 1 hour before use.

Read more: A Mammy’s recipe for real Irish egg salad sandwiches

Hummus

Ingredients:

8oz canned chickpeas

2 tablespoon lemon juice or more

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Pinch Salt

1 tablespoon Tahini (optional)

4 tablespoon water

2 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

Drain the chickpeas and rinse. Combine all and mix in a blender to a creamy purée. Add more lemon juice, garlic, cumin or salt to taste. Tahini is a ground sesame seed paste you can get in most health food shops. Substitute 1 tablespoon sesame oil if you don’t have any tahini. Chill for 1 hour before use.

For more from Zack see www.IrishFoodguide.ie

You can also follow Zack on Twitter @irishfoodguide

What are your favorite recipes? Let us know in the comments!

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

* Originally published in Dec 2018.