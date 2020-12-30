With everyone celebrating New Year's at home here are some delicious dip recipes from our Irish chef to spice up your low-key celebrations.
So the best crisps / chips in the world are Tayto cheese and onion, that's a given but what about dips! Here are a few tasty and easy to make "dips" that will come in handy this National chip and dip day (or just because you're border and hungry).
These simple dips can be used with potato chips, crackers, potato wedges, cut-strips of carrot or celery, tortillas, oven chips, breadsticks, samosas, spring rolls or anything else that takes your fancy!
These recipes each make enough for 10-12 people from each but you can double up to make more.
Prawn & Cream Cheese Dip
Ingredients:
- 8oz Philadelphia (or other) cream cheese
- 1/4 small onion, peeled and chopped
- Bunch of parsley
- 2 tablespoon Lemon Juice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 4oz cooked, peeled prawns
Method:
Mix all together in a blender until almost smooth and chill for 1 hour before use.
Sweet Chili Mayonnaise
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
- 8 tablespoons mayonnaise
Method:
Mix both ingredients together and serve straight away.
Avocado Guacamole
Ingredients:
- 4 mild chilies, finely chopped
- A wee bunch coriander (cilantro) chopped
- 2 tomatoes, finely chopped
- Pinch of salt
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1-2 tbsp water
- Juice of ½ Lime
- 3 ripe Avocados
Method:
Peel & dice the avocado and leave aside. Mix all the other of the ingredients together in your blender keeping them chunky. Tip this into a bowl and add the avocado. Mash all together, keeping it chunky! Chill for 1 hour before use.
Mint & Mayonnaise Dip
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons Mint sauce or jelly (for roast lamb)
- 9oz Mayonnaise
Method:
Mix both ingredients together and serve straight away.
Fresh Tomato Salsa
Ingredients:
- 16oz chopped tomatoes, de-seeded if you wish
- 1 chopped green pepper
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped fine
- 4 scallions small
- 2 tablespoons fresh coriander (cilantro)
- 1 red chili chopped
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Method:
Chop everything small but not finely. You can do a quick pulp in the blender but keep it chunky and don’t let it go into a puree! Chill for 1 hour before use.
Hummus
Ingredients:
- 8oz canned chickpeas
- 2 tablespoon lemon juice or more
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- Pinch Salt
- 1 tablespoon Tahini (optional)
- 4 tablespoon water
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
Method:
Drain the chickpeas and rinse. Combine all and mix in a blender to a creamy purée. Add more lemon juice, garlic, cumin or salt to taste. Tahini is a ground sesame seed paste you can get in most health food shops. Substitute 1 tablespoon sesame oil if you don’t have any tahini. Chill for 1 hour before use.
* Originally published in Dec 2018.
