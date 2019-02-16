St. Patrick's Day is almost here - get ready with these scrumptious potato recipes!

What better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than cooking up some dishes with the vegetable most associated with the Irish - the potato of course!

Read More: There are ninety different words describing potatoes in Irish

Here are some of our favorite potato recipes a mixture of traditional and new that will appease all empty bellies after the revelry.

Potato cheesy ale and cheddar colcannon recipe

Ingredients:

6 large potatoes

¼ pound smoked bacon, chopped

½ head of green cabbage, julienned

¼ pound butter

1 cup half and half

8 ounces Wisconsin smoked cheddar, shredded

1 bunch green onions, diced

6 ounces ale

2 rosemary sprigs

Method:

Peel potatoes and cut into ¼-inch thick slices and place in boiling water until potatoes are soft.

While the potatoes are cooking, dice the bacon into 1/8-inch pieces and cook in a saute pan until crispy. Add the julienned cabbage. Cook until cabbage has become soft.

Drain the potatoes. In a mixing bowl, mash potatoes and add butter, half and half, cheese and green onions. Fold in the ale, as well as the bacon and cabbage mixture.

Garnish with rosemary sprigs.

Source: idahopotato.com

Read More: Get ready for St. Patrick's Day with this traditional colcannon recipe

Bacon and cheese quiche with potato crust

Potato crust:

2 firmly-packed cups grated raw potatoes

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup grated onion

Vegetable oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Oil a 9-inch pie pan. Place raw potatoes in a colander. Salt potatoes and let set for 10 minutes. Squeeze out the excess water.

In a medium bowl, combine potatoes, egg, and onion. Pat potato mixture into prepared pie pan, building up the sides of the crust with lightly floured fingers. Note: Try to keep the thickness of the potato crust an even thickness on the sides and bottom.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until crust is golden brown (after the first 20 minutes brush the crust with vegetable oil to crisp it). Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees.

Pie filling:

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

3 eggs, lightly beaten

½ cup milk

½ cup cream, half and half cream, or additional milk (your choice)

2 teaspoons prepared pesto

2 or 3 bacon slices, cooked crisp and crumbled

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

1¼ cups shredded cheddar cheese (either medium or strong)

Method:

Make potato crust and bake while you are preparing to the quiche mixture.

In a small frying pan over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and bell pepper and saute until soft; remove from heat and set aside.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and cream. Stir in the pesto, crumbled bacon, onion/pepper mixture, salt, and pepper; set aside.

In another bowl, combine the parmesan cheese and cheddar cheese.

Sprinkle ½ of the cheese mixture onto the bottom of baked potato crust. Pour the egg mixture over the top of the cheese. Sprinkle the remainder of the cheese mixture evenly over the top.

Bake uncovered, 30 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted halfway between center and edge comes out clean. Remove from oven and serve immediately.

Source: whatscookingamerica.net

Read More: Darina Allen's family favorite Quiche Lorraine recipe

What's your favorite St. Patrick's Day recipe? Share in the comments!

* Originally published in 2016.