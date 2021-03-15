This is just like your Irish Mammy used to make, only better… and with the great taste of Guinness.

Guinness has long been part of Ireland's culinary fare. Of course, most of us know about Guinness stew or event Guinness battered fish and chip but there is far more that you can do with Guinness in the kitchen. This pork loin braised in Guinness with roast potatoes recipe, perfect for a sumptuous St. Patrick's day meal, is just delicious.

As Guinness Webstore puts it "A great palate cleanser, the carbonation of Guinness lifts the flavors off the tongue, in the same way as champagne, while its deep flavor complements hearty foods such as pies, stews, and BBQs.

"The dry roasted, slightly bitter taste of Guinness also brings seafood to life. As for Guinness and chocolate, that subtle hint of caramel with melting chocolate is unbeatable. But don't take our word for it. Next time you're having a meal, crack open a Guinness and let the black stuff work its magic!"

There's no time of the year better than March to start experimenting with Guinness and start creating some delicious Irish-inspired dishes. Get cooking!

Pork loin braised in Guinness with roast potatoes recipe

Chef's tip - Executive Chef at the Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, Justin O'Connor, says "This method of cooking is called braising. Guinness works well braised with beef, lamb, and pork. Just take your pick."

Serves 4

Ingredients

- 1 kg loin of pork

- 1 can of Guinness Draught

- 3 cloves of crushed garlic

- A handful of fresh thyme and rosemary

- 3 tbsp honey

- 1 kg peeled potatoes

Method

Preheat the oven at 180˚ C.

Put a roasting pan on the hob over a medium heat.

When hot, sear the pork on both sides to seal the meat.

Then season with salt and pepper, pour the Guinness in, and add the garlic, honey, thyme, and rosemary.

Cover and cook for 1hr 30mins at 180˚ C.

For perfect roasties, peel the potatoes then parboil them for 10 minutes.

Now put them in a separate roasting dish with salt, pepper, and a generous lug of olive oil.

Add the dish to the oven for the last hour of cooking, then get comfortable with a cool can of Guinness Draught.

H/T: Guinness Webstore.