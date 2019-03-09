Celebrate your Irishness this St. Patrick's Day with the deliciously refreshing Guinness cocktail.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a few years ago, Guinness threw a hooley (meaning party) and everyone was invited. The iconic Irish brand explored some mouth-watering food and beer pairings, in Ireland and in the USA. March is, after all, Irish American Heritage month so what better way to celebrate than with some great Irish food and drinks.

Guinness has given us some great food and drinks recipes that would suit any St. Patrick's Day table from their Black Velvet cocktail to their Guinness Ice Cream Float. This cocktail recipe is so simple and delicious, however, that we're sure we'll be falling back on it plenty over the next few weeks.

Below is a deliciously refreshing Guinness cocktail recipe for “Newly Minted” expertly made by New York barman and Irishman, Anthony Malone:

Ingredients:

0.25 oz. White Crème De Menthe

Guinness Extra Stout (bottle) or Guinness Draught (can)

Method:

Pour White Crème De Menthe into an ice-filled glass. Top with a bottle of Guinness Extra Stout or can of Guinness Draught.

Taste how the chocolate notes in Guinness complement the refreshing mint flavor.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves and enjoy.

* Originally published in 2014.