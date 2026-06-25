Light, quick, and deeply traditional, soda bread farls have long been a homey Northern Irish staple made from just a few ingredients and cooked on a dry skillet or griddle. Served warm and golden, they are the kind of comfort food that feels both everyday and special.

A soda bread farl is one of Northern Ireland’s unique griddle breads and is commonly eaten as part of an Ulster Fry (bacon rashers, sausages, fried eggs, white pudding, black pudding, and fried tomato). They’re also divine with some Irish butter (which is salted) and jelly.

Traditionally, they were a quick and easy way to make a snack or provide freshly baked goods if visitors popped in unexpectedly.

Farls are made by rolling out the dough, flattening it into a circle (about 8 inches in diameter), and cutting it into four pieces. The farls are then baked in a dry frying pan or fried on a griddle.

Soda bread farl recipe

Makes 4 farls

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup buttermilk

Method:

Preheat a heavy-bottomed flat griddle or skillet over medium-low heat.

Place flour and salt in a bowl and sift in baking soda. Make a well in the center, and pour in the buttermilk.

Work quickly to mix into the dough and knead very lightly on a well-floured surface. Form into a flattened circle, about ½-inch thick, and cut into quarters with a floured knife.

Sprinkle a little flour over the base of the hot pan, then cook the farls for 6 to 8 minutes on each side, or until golden brown.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

* Originally published in 2014, and updated in June 2026.