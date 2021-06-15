Are you an Irish crisp sandwich addict?

These may seem strange to people outside of Ireland, but buttering some bread and filling your sandwich with crisps (chips) is one of the best things in the world to eat, especially if you have Brennan's bread, Kerrygold butter, and Tayto on hand to help you make it!

While it may sound strange, the proof is in the pudding - eh, sandwich! - when it comes to this uniquely Irish snack.

Favored by people at the end of a long night of serious craic, or the perfect snack when you're in a hurry, the Irish crisp sandwich is undeniably one of Ireland's most beloved culinary selections.

The only thing we couldn't all agree on is whether it's sacrilegious to use anything other than Tayto Cheese and Onion between your slices of bread. What do you reckon?

Here's our video on how to make the perfect crisp sandwich:

What flavor do you think makes for the perfect Irish crisp sandwich? Let us know in the comments section, below.

*Originally published in June 2019.

