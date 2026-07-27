Summer has a way of making everything feel a little more special, and nothing captures that better than a plate of buttery shortbread piled high with fresh strawberries and cream. Chef Brian McDermott shared this delightful recipe on the Dunnes Stores Quality Kitchen Stage at Bord Bia Bloom 2026, and it's the kind of dessert that brings people from the Irish diaspora right back to a garden party at home.

For anyone who grew up with the smell of baking wafting through the kitchen on a Saturday afternoon, this recipe will feel like a warm hug. It combines just a handful of pantry staples- butter, sugar, flour, and semolina- to create a shortbread that's crisp on the outside and beautifully short and crumbly on the inside. Topped with whipped cream and juicy strawberries, it turns an ordinary afternoon into something worth savoring.

Whether you're hosting friends for tea, looking for a dish to bring to a summer barbecue, or simply want a treat to enjoy with a cup of tea while reminiscing about home, this recipe fits the bill. It serves six people, making it perfect for sharing, and it comes together with minimal fuss.

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Summer shortbread with strawberries and cream

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients:

250g butter, softened

100g caster sugar

350g plain flour

100g semolina

To serve:

150ml whipped cream

1 punnet strawberries

Icing sugar

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a tray with parchment.

Cream the butter and sugar until pale. Add the flour and semolina, mixing to a soft dough. Wrap and chill for 20 minutes.

Roll to about 7–8mm thickness and cut shapes. Place on the tray, sprinkle lightly with sugar and bake for about 15 minutes until pale golden.

Cool on a rack and serve with whipped cream and sliced strawberries, finished with icing sugar.