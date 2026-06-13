It is officially strawberry season! May to October is strawberry season in Ireland, and Bord Bia has provided three easy strawberry recipes to try this summer.

Strawberries are nature’s treat, providing a naturally sweet zing to any dish throughout the day. Whether you’re meal-prepping your breakfasts for the week, hosting a summer soiree, or looking for a tasty and nutritious snack, strawberries are the perfect choice for any meal occasion.

Known for their distinctive and delicious taste, strawberries are also popular for their many nutritional benefits. By incorporating just one portion (approximately 80g) of strawberries into meals or as a snack, almost 100% of the daily Vitamin C requirement is met. Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system and helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Strawberries also have a high water content, serving as a natural way to hydrate, and, while small, they are also a source of fiber, which contributes to the overall function of the digestive system.

Strawberries are tastiest when enjoyed during their natural growing season, which in Ireland runs from May to October. Bord Bia is encouraging people to celebrate strawberry season and enjoy this naturally sweet and healthy fruit in their summer meals.

Bord Bia Quality-Assured strawberries are grown by a network of local strawberry growers around the country and are widely available to purchase in supermarkets and many retail outlets nationwide.

Read on for three quick, easy strawberry recipes to try this summer!

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Strawberry Spinach Salad with Balsamic Poppy-Seed Dressing



A tasty balance of sweet and savory, this salad is perfect to prepare for summer dinner parties with friends and family.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

For the Salad:

300g fresh spinach

400g strawberries, washed, de-stemmed, and quartered

4 scallions, thinly sliced

100g goat’s cheese, crumbled (optional)

For the Dressing:

4 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp cold-pressed Irish rapeseed oil

1½ tbsp poppy seeds

1½ tbsp honey

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper

For the croutons:

120g leftover bread or crusts, cut into 1cm cubes

2 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

2 teasp. dried basil

Salt and black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 5, 190˚C (375˚F) for the croutons. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, drizzle olive oil over the pieces of bread, then sprinkle with basil, salt, and pepper.

Toss gently until well combined, then spread the bread out in a single layer on the prepared baking tray.

Bake for 15 minutes, or until golden brown, turning once halfway through to brown all sides of the croutons. Check them often to ensure they do not burn.

Once cooked, set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients until well combined. (Alternatively, shake together in a jar with a tight-fitting lid). Season to taste.

Place the spinach in a large serving bowl. Add the strawberries and scallions. Drizzle about half of the dressing over the salad and toss to coat the leaves.

Top with the croutons and goat’s cheese, if desired. Serve immediately, with the remaining dressing in a jug on the side.

Strawberry Smoothie Bowl

The perfect way to get plenty of strawberries into an easy-to-make breakfast or lunch that everyone in the family will enjoy.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

200-250g Bord Bia Quality Mark strawberries, fresh or from frozen.

2 small bananas

6 tablesp. Greek-style yogurt

2 teasp. coconut flakes

4 tablesp. granola (shop-bought)

1 tsp. chia seeds

Fresh mint sprigs, to decorate (optional)

Instructions:

If using fresh strawberries, cut off the stalks and put them in a blender, reserving a few berries for decoration.

Peel the bananas and cut them into slices, then add three-quarters of them to a blender (reserving the rest to decorate).

Add the yogurt and blitz to a smooth puree, then use a spatula to put it into small serving bowls. Place in the freezer for a few hours at this point to firm up.

Decorate the smoothie bowls with the remaining banana, reserved strawberries, and coconut flakes, then sprinkle over the granola and chia seeds.

Finish off with the mint sprigs and enjoy!

Overnight Strawberry Oats



The perfect meal-prepable breakfast, snack, or dessert for anyone on the go.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

50g porridge oats

2 tablesp. chia seeds

300ml milk (use any milk you like)

200-250g Bord Bia Quality Mark strawberries

120ml Greek-style or natural yogurt

2 tablesp. toasted flaked almonds

2 teasp. Honey (optional)

Instructions:

Place the oats, chia seeds, and milk in a bowl or Tupperware container, cover with clingfilm or a lid, and chill overnight.

Cut the stalks off the strawberries, place half of them in a jug, and blitz with a hand-held stick blender until smooth.

If you are warming the oats, heat them gently in a small pan. Divide into bowls or jars and swirl in the strawberry puree. Add the yogurt and decorate with the remaining strawberries and almonds.

You can finish it off with a drizzle of honey or enjoy the strawberries' natural sweetness!

For more delicious summer recipe inspiration, visit BordBia.ie and @BordBia on social media!

* This article was originally published in 2025 and updated in June 2026.