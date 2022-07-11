Irish America Magazine columnist Edythe Preet has fond memories of her father’s favorite foods.

Born in Fermanagh and raised in Donegal, Preet’s father loves the traditional Irish “white food” staples of potato, butter, and most of all cream.

Below is a recipe for her dad's favorite dessert, strawberry shortcake!



Da's birthday strawberry shortcake recipe

Shortcake Ingredients:

- 2 cups sifted flour

2 tablespoons sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup butter, cubed

1 cup milk

Shortcake Method:

Preheat oven to 450 F. In a large bowl sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

Cut butter in until flour mixture is grainy. Stir in milk, just until blended.

Spread dough in one 8-inch layer cake pan. Bake until medium brown, 12-15 minutes.

Remove from pan and split crosswise while hot. Spread cut surfaces with butter.

Fill and top with sweetened berries.

Serve with Chantilly Whipped Cream on the side. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Strawberries Ingredients:

4 cups strawberries

2/3 to 1 cup sugar

Strawberries method:

Wash and hull strawberries, then cut into halves or quarters depending on size.

Place berries in a medium-deep bowl and sprinkle with sugar to taste.

Mix sugar and berries.

Allow to sit for 30 minutes, occasionally stirring, until juicy.

Chantilly whipped cream Ingredients:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons sifted confectioner’s sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Chantilly whipped cream Method:

Chill a deep, preferably stainless steel, bowl and mixing beaters for at least 30 minutes before making whipped cream.

When ready to proceed, pour cream into chilled bowl and whip until stiff with chilled beaters.

Fold in sifted confectioner’s sugar and vanilla.

*Originally published in 2013.

