Irish strawberries, especially those from County Wexford, are among the most delicious in the world! It's little wonder that every summer the Irish celebrate this luscious fruit as a top favorite for desserts.

For many, the availability of locally grown, fresh strawberries in Ireland signifies the start of the summer months. A combination of favorable climate, fertile soil, sustainable farming practices, and a focus on quality and freshness contributes to the reputation of strawberries grown in Ireland as being special and delicious.

Bord Bia, Ireland's food board, is this summer encouraging the Irish to ‘Celebrate Strawberry Season’ and enjoy the naturally sweet and healthy fruit in their summer meals. They needn't ask us twice!

Strawberries are the tastiest when in season from May to November in Ireland. They are a delicious fruit to enjoy as a snack or as a great central ingredient to many dishes – strawberries are the breakfast-time hero; add punch and sweetness to a fresh salad recipe, and elevate summer desserts with an explosion of flavor.

Three-ingredient Irish strawberry ice cream recipe

Well, nothing quite says summer like strawberry ice cream – try this healthy recipe using only three ingredients!

Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4.

Ingredients:

- 20 strawberries, hulled and chopped

- 2 bananas, sliced

- 1 tsp. vanilla extract

Method:

In a sealable freezer bag, combine three-quarters of the chopped strawberries with the banana slices. Seal and place in the freezer for 3-4 hours. Place the remaining chopped strawberries in the fridge.

Transfer the frozen fruit to the bowl of a food processor. Whizz for five minutes or until creamy. Stir in the vanilla extract and reserved strawberries.

Serve immediately as soft-serve ice cream, or freeze in an airtight container for 2-3 hours. Allow to sit at room temperature for 2-3 minutes before scooping and serving.

* Originally published in June 2021, updated in 2023.