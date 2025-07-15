Bursting with seasonal color and flavor, this Courgette and Potato Salad from Bord Bia layers charred courgettes and baby potatoes with crisp green beans, peppery rocket, and fresh mint. Tossed in a bright lemon dressing and topped with creamy feta and crunchy pine nuts, it’s a healthy, quick‑to‑make dish that’s perfect for light summer lunches or as a vibrant side for a family meal

This vibrant Courgette and Potato Salad is a light yet filling dish, perfect for summer lunches or as a side dish. Combining tender baby potatoes, crisp green beans, and fresh courgettes with the tang of feta cheese and zesty lemon dressing, it offers a deliciously healthy balance of flavors.

The toasted pine nuts add a satisfying crunch, while the fresh mint and rocket leaves bring a refreshing touch to this easy-to-make salad. Ready in just 25 minutes, it’s ideal for a quick family meal.

Courgette and potato salad

Serves: 4 people



Prep time: 25 min

Ingredients:

400g baby potatoes, halved (or 2cm cubed Roosters)

200g green beans

20g toasted pine nuts

2 medium courgettes

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt and milled pepper

50g rocket leaves

2 small baby gem lettuces

5g fresh mint

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

150g Feta cheese, crumbed

Method:

Cook the potatoes for 15 minutes with a lid on until just cooked. Drain and, once cool enough to handle, slice the potatoes into 1 cm-thick pieces.

In the same water, cook the green beans for 5 minutes and drain.

Place a griddle or frying pan over a medium heat. Toast the pine nuts in the pan for approximately 2-3 minutes - pine nuts tend to burn quickly, so keep an eye on them.

While the pine nuts are toasting, slice the courgette into ½-cm pieces and pop them into a big bowl. Add the sliced potatoes to the bowl with the courgettes. Add 1tbsp of the olive oil and toss everything together with a little salt and milled pepper.

Place the potatoes and courgettes onto the griddle pan and cook together until nicely charred, and keep warm. You may need to do this in 3 batches depending on the size of your pan.

In a large serving bowl, add the rocket, baby gem, green beans, mint, and pine nuts.

Mix the lemon zest, juice, and olive oil in a small bowl. Pour the dressing over the potatoes and courgettes and mix well. Then toss the potatoes with the salad and serve with the feta cheese crumbled over.

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* This recipe comes from Ireland's food board, Bord Bia.

** This article was originally published in 2025 and updated in July 2026.