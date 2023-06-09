When it comes to satisfying our sweet tooth, few treats can match the irresistible combination of sea-salt caramel squares.

These delectable confections bring together the rich, buttery sweetness of caramel with a hint of savory sea salt, creating a flavor profile that tantalizes the taste buds and leaves a lasting impression. Whether enjoyed as a standalone treat or incorporated into other desserts, sea-salt caramel squares are a true delight for dessert enthusiasts.

Sea-salt caramel squares are a heavenly combination of sweetness and saltiness, creating a flavor experience that is hard to resist.

Sea-salt caramel squares

Tip: If you can resist, these will keep for several days in an airtight container.

Serve: 16

Time: 1hr - 1hr 30mins

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

For the base:

- 200g plain flour

- 110 caster sugar

- 110g butter or margarine, melted

For the filling:

- 110g butter

- 110g brown sugar

- 1 tin condensed milk

- 2 tablespoons golden syrup

For the topping:

- 175g dark chocolate, melted

- Sea salt flakes

Method:

- Preheat the oven to 170ºC/gas mark 3. Grease and line a 28cm x 18cm tin with parchment paper, ensuring that the full tin is covered, ie. base and sides.

- Mix together the flour, sugar and melted butter and press this mixture into the lined traybake tin. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 10 minutes until just set.

- Meanwhile combine the butter, sugar, condensed milk and golden syrup in a medium-sized saucepan and bring to a gentle boil over a low heat. Cook for 3-4 minutes, whisking continuously, ensuring that the mixture is bubbling. Pour this onto the biscuit base and return to the oven and cook for a further 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool down completely at this stage.

- Once sufficiently cool, spread with the melted dark chocolate. Once set, cut them into squares, sprinkle them with sea salt crystals and try not to eat more than one with each cup of coffee!

* Originally published in 2019, updated in June 2023.