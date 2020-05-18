"This is a very filling cake which can only be described as sinfully indulgent." according to Irish TV chef, author, and culinary lecturer Edward Hayden.

We just can't wait to try this one!

Salted caramel and Irish whiskey cake recipe

Yield: Serves 10-12

Ingredients

175g plain flour

1 level teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground cloves

175g brown sugar

1 tablespoon Irish whiskey

110g butter

2 large eggs

2 large dessertspoons black treacle

200ml milk

25g pecans, chopped

For the salted caramel icing:

110g caster sugar

4 tablespoons water

50ml cream

1 pinch sea salt, to taste

110g butter softened

300g icing sugar

Method

Grease and line a 20cm cake tin. Sieve the flour, baking powder, and spices together. Add brown sugar and whiskey. Melt the butter and add to the eggs and milk.

Make a well in the dry ingredients and pour in the egg and treacle mixture. Mix until a smooth batter has been achieved.

Bake for 45-55 minutes at 180ºC/gas mark 4 until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly and then invert onto a wire tray and

allow to cool fully.

For the salted caramel buttercream, heat the caster sugar and four tablespoons of water in a saucepan over a gentle heat until the sugar has dissolved, then increase the heat and cook the caramel, unstirred, for 2-3 minutes, or until golden and slightly thickened. Remove the pan from the heat immediately and whisk in the cream. (Caution: the caramel may splutter and boil up a little when you add the cream.) Stir in the salt and then allow to cool in a clean bowl.

Cream the butter and icing sugar together for at least 4-5 minutes, then beat in a little of the caramel to achieve a nice smooth consistency.

Spread over the cake and then drizzle with some additional salted caramel and garnish with chopped pecans.

Tip: Feel free to split the cake in two and sandwich together with some of the icing.

Recipe Credit: Edward Hayden; Photography: Brian Clarke at Harry Weir

* Originally published in May 2019, updated in May 2020

