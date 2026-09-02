At Lough Erne Resort in Co. Fermanagh, chef Adam Milliken has created a dessert that pays tribute to his family's roots in Armagh's apple-growing tradition. The silky cream pudding, topped with golden stewed Armagh apples, is a simple yet elegant treat you can recreate at home.

Nestled in 600 acres of untouched Enniskillen countryside, Lough Erne Resort is a secluded escape where the land cradles the water, and proud traditions are woven together with true modern luxury. Drawing inspiration from the tranquil loughside location, it's a place to reconnect with nature, yourself, and the people who matter most. And with luxury rooms and suites, a Thai-inspired spa, championship golf, and three unique dining experiences, it's no surprise that Lough Erne Resort is known as one of the best resorts in Northern Ireland.

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Celebrated for its exceptional culinary offerings and rich Irish flavors. The resort's culinary team passionately champions local produce, aiming to elevate beloved traditional dishes by utilizing seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

Chef Adam Milliken honors his family with this delightful Cream Pudding & Armagh Stewed Apple recipe. Adam’s mother, father, and grandmother all worked for Mackle’s Apples in Armagh, which is a key component in this comforting dish.

Armagh stewed apple and cream pudding recipe

Cream Pudding

Ingredients

345g whipping cream

100g caster sugar

60g Mascarpone cream

1 vanilla pod

2 gelatin sheets

Method

Set the gelatine sheets in cold water

Boil cream with sugar and vanilla pod

Add mascarpone cream and whisk

Squeeze the gelatine and add it to the cream mix, whisk until dissolved

Pour into the silicone mould and set in the freezer

Stewed Apple

Ingredients

500g Armagh apples

250ml apple juice

50g caster sugar

5g cider balsamic vinegar

5g lemon juice

5g ground cinnamon

Method

Put all the ingredients together into a pot and reduce slowly

Stew until golden brown

Remove from heat and allow to cool

Serve on top of your cream pudding and enjoy!