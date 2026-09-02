At Lough Erne Resort in Co. Fermanagh, chef Adam Milliken has created a dessert that pays tribute to his family's roots in Armagh's apple-growing tradition. The silky cream pudding, topped with golden stewed Armagh apples, is a simple yet elegant treat you can recreate at home.
Nestled in 600 acres of untouched Enniskillen countryside, Lough Erne Resort is a secluded escape where the land cradles the water, and proud traditions are woven together with true modern luxury. Drawing inspiration from the tranquil loughside location, it's a place to reconnect with nature, yourself, and the people who matter most. And with luxury rooms and suites, a Thai-inspired spa, championship golf, and three unique dining experiences, it's no surprise that Lough Erne Resort is known as one of the best resorts in Northern Ireland.
Celebrated for its exceptional culinary offerings and rich Irish flavors. The resort's culinary team passionately champions local produce, aiming to elevate beloved traditional dishes by utilizing seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.
Chef Adam Milliken honors his family with this delightful Cream Pudding & Armagh Stewed Apple recipe. Adam’s mother, father, and grandmother all worked for Mackle’s Apples in Armagh, which is a key component in this comforting dish.
Armagh stewed apple and cream pudding recipe
Cream Pudding
Ingredients
- 345g whipping cream
- 100g caster sugar
- 60g Mascarpone cream
- 1 vanilla pod
- 2 gelatin sheets
Method
Set the gelatine sheets in cold water
Boil cream with sugar and vanilla pod
Add mascarpone cream and whisk
Squeeze the gelatine and add it to the cream mix, whisk until dissolved
Pour into the silicone mould and set in the freezer
Read more
Stewed Apple
Ingredients
- 500g Armagh apples
- 250ml apple juice
- 50g caster sugar
- 5g cider balsamic vinegar
- 5g lemon juice
- 5g ground cinnamon
Method
Put all the ingredients together into a pot and reduce slowly
Stew until golden brown
Remove from heat and allow to cool
Serve on top of your cream pudding and enjoy!
Comments