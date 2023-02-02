Michelin has added five new Irish restaurants to the latest United Kingdom and Ireland edition of their restaurant guide.

Of the restaurants making their debut in the listing, two are located in the Republic of Ireland and three are in Northern Ireland.

The digital guide, which selects the best restaurants across the United Kingdom and Ireland, is published online with updates every month.

These new additions include Bishop's Buttery at the Cashel Palace hotel, in County Tipperary; Terre at Castlemartyr Resort in County Cork; Fontana, in Holywood, County Down; Artis by Phelim O'Hagan, in Derry; and Blank, in Belfast.

Michelin's latest round of inspections began in March 2022 following the publication of the 2022 guide in February. The five new entries bring the total number of Irish restaurants added in the past year up to 12. Twenty-four new restaurants were added to the guide overall, RTÉ reports.

The 2023 Michelin Guide for Great Britain & Ireland will be announced at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire on March 27, when the new Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands (for value for money) and Green Stars (for sustainability) will be revealed.

According to the Irish Times, while the monthly digital additions are described as “the Michelin inspectors’ favorite new restaurants" it is not until the 2023 guide is published in March that restaurants will know if they have been awarded stars.

Currently, there are four restaurants in Ireland with two Michelin stars.

Dublin is home to three restaurants with two-star statues: Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Liath and Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud. At the same time, Aimsir in County Kildare is the only two-Michelin-starred restaurant outside of the capital.