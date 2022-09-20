The Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 revealed its winners in Dublin on Monday, September 19.

Almost 900 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD), which saw many well-known restaurateurs, hospitality businesses, and staff turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Paul Lenehan, president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said at Monday's event: “This has been an outstanding year for the Irish Restaurant Awards.

"In its 13th year now after a two-year break due to COVID, we have surpassed previous years' online public nominations with over 100,000 received in June, and our Regional Events held in August and September in Meath, Cavan, Cork, and Leitrim had almost 3,000 attendees.

“The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up-and-coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry.

"We are delighted to have the Awards back up and running again and it has been a fantastic display of what the industry has to offer here tonight in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD).”

All of the Regional and All Ireland Winners were announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday, September 19 in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD).

The winners of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 are:

Best Cookery School, All Ireland

Aniar Restaurant & Boutique Cookery School

Best Seafood Experience, All Ireland

Beach House, Tramore

Best Cocktail Experience, All Ireland

Hilliards, Skirmantas “Mossy” Lelys

Private Dining & Club, All Ireland

No 25 Fitzwilliam Place

Best Digital Marketing, All Ireland

Michael’s, Mount Merrion

Local Food Hero, sponsored by The Irish Times

Leinster: Butcher Restaurant Kilkenny, Mark Williams

Ulster: Native Seafood, Stevie And Rebecca Mccarry

Munster: Paradiso Cork City, Denis Cotter

Connaught: Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese, Teresa Roche

Dublin: Bread 41, Eoin McCluskly

All Ireland: Bread 41, Eoin McCluskly

Best Sustainable Practices, sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland

Leinster: The Green Barn Restaurant

Ulster: Olde Post Inn

Munster: Grow HQ Waterford

Connaught: Sweet Beat Café

Dublin: Airfield Estate

All Ireland: Grow HQ Waterford

Best Free From, sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Leinster: Truffles Restaurant, Kilkenny

Ulster: The Hive

Munster: Copia Green

Connaught: Greens & Co.

Dublin: Vietnom

All Ireland: Copia Green

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, sponsored by FBD

Leinster: The Heritage, Killenard

Ulster: Clenaghans Restaurant

Munster: Old Couch Café

Connaught: Fish And Bean, Rosses Point

Dublin: Margadh Food & Wine, Howth

All Ireland: Old Couch Café

Best Restaurant Manager, sponsored by AIB Merchant Services

Leinster: Vanilla Pod Restaurant Kells, Lareina Quigley

Ulster: Noble, Saul Mcconnel

Munster: The Mustard Seed, John Edward Joyce

Connaught: Buffalo Boy, Gabriel Camburu

Dublin: Nightmarket, Conor Sexton

All Ireland: Nightmarket, Conor Sexton

Best Wine Experience, sponsored by Bibendum Ireland

Leinster: Ely Wine Store, Maynooth

Ulster: Ox Cave, Belfast

Munster: Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare

Connaught: Walker 1781, Sligo

Dublin: NOTE, Dublin

All Ireland: Ely Wine Store, Maynooth

Best Café, sponsored by Illy

Leinster: Mullichain Cafe, Glynn

Ulster: Brøn Cafe Bar and Restaurant

Munster: Café Lógr, Adare

Connaught: Lyons Cafe And Bakeshop, Sligo

Dublin: Tiller + Grain

All Ireland: Tiller + Grain

Best World Cuisine, sponsored by San Pellegrino

Leinster: Pink Salt Indian Restaurant

Ulster: Chandpur Restaurant, Donegal

Munster: Mezze, Tramore

Connaught: Miso Izakaya, Sligo

Dublin: BIGFAN

All Ireland: Mezze, Tramore

Best Newcomer, sponsored by Square

Leinster: Canal Square, Kilkenny

Ulster: Frae, Holywood

Munster: Beach House, Tramore

Connaught: Éan

Dublin: Orwell Road Restaurant

All Ireland: Orwell Road Restaurant

Pub of the Year, sponsored by Jameson

Leinster: The Sky & the Ground

Ulster: Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen

Munster: Mutton Lane Inn

Connaught: Lowry’s Bar, Clifden

Dublin: The Old Stand

All Ireland: The Sky & the Ground

Best Casual Dining, sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace

Leinster: The Enniskerry Inn

Ulster: The Copper Tap & 1806

Munster: Goldie Cork City

Connaught: Poacher Restaurant, Ballina

Dublin: Nannetti’s

All Ireland: Goldie, Cork City

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, sponsored By Frylite

Leinster: Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown

Ulster: McNean House And Restaurant, Blacklion

Munster: Cashel Palace Hotel

Connaught: Foyles Hotel Clifden

Dublin: The Shelbourne Hotel

All Ireland: Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen

Leinster: Treacy’s Bar and Restaurant

Ulster: Oak Room Restaurant

Munster: Mitchel House Restaurant

Connaught: The Twelve

Dublin: Uno Mas

All Ireland: Uno Mas

Best Gastro Pub, sponsored by Worldpay from FIS

Leinster: Butler and Barry Gastrobar

Ulster: The Rusty Mackerel

Munster: The Glenbeigh Hotel

Connaught: Coyne’s Gastropub, Kilkieran

Dublin: Davy Byrnes

All Ireland: The Rusty Mackerel

Best Chef, sponsored by BWG Foodservice

Leinster: Lady Helen Restaurant Thomastown, John Kelly

Ulster: The Olde Glen Bar Carrickart, Ciaran Sweeny

Munster: Dede, Ahmet Dede

Connaught: Enda McEvoy, Galway

Dublin: Dax Restaurant, Graham Neville

All Ireland: Dede, Ahmet Dede

Best Restaurant, sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

Leinster: Aimsir

Ulster: Deanes Eipic Belfast

Munster: Restaurant Chestnut

Connaught: Lignum

Dublin: Chapter One

All Ireland: Chapter One

