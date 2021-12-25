Cashel in Co Tipperary, Ireland has been named one of the 10 coolest places to go in the next 10 years in a new list from Forbes.

The new list from Forbes takes a look at the 10 best places to consider visiting over the next decade if travel doesn't feel comfortable just yet for you.

“These places aren’t going to evaporate," Forbes says. "If right now doesn’t make sense, there will be a time in the coming years when it makes more sense than ever.”

A town steeped in Irish history and folklore, Cashel in Co Tipperary certainly fits the “no big rush” description.

Read more All of the best reasons to visit County Tipperary

Tom Marchant co-founder of luxury travel company Black Tomato, told Forbes that with the 100-year anniversary of the signing of the Irish Constitution in 2022, “a new wave of elevated experiences and service are arriving.”

He said: “The Rock of Cashel, one of the most spectacular and iconic landmarks in Ireland, is a sight to behold. While the locale has long held an appeal for tourists, it was rarely more than a day trip as part of a larger itinerary.

“But there really is so much more to see, and this region is brimming with character, from local artisans, family-owned woolen mills, and distilleries to one of the finest horse training establishments in the world.

“Warmth and authenticity radiate from every corner, and with an exciting new Relais & Chateaux hotel opening in the spring of 2022, there is no better time to visit this truly wondrous part of Ireland.”

Cashel is in good company on the Forbes list - it's joined by Bend, Oregon; Cambodia and Thailand; Costa Rica; The Galápagos, Ecuador; Grenada; Mexico; Patagonia; Puerto Rico Islands; Transylvania, Romania.

