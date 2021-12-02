Northern Irish actor and Hollywood star, Jamie Dornan, has teamed up with Guinness to launch Guinness NITROSURGE.

The latest release by the famous Irish brewing company is a device with new technology that puts the craft of the two-part pour in your hands when choosing to enjoy a beautiful Guinness at home.

Belfast native Jamie Dornan plays himself in the first of the series of co-created light-hearted, humorous content. The videos see various scenarios, one of which Dornan is drawn in by the mesmerizing device, forgetting that he is supposed to be hosting his friends.

In another clip, Dornan assumes that he is the smooth operator, but later acknowledges that in this instance the Guinness NITROSURGE is even smoother than he is!

“I’m a massive fan of Guinness so I was delighted to work with them on this amazing new technology and fun content series. Guinness NITROSURGE is a game-changer for beautiful pints at home - I’ll be using it to impress guests this festive season," commented Jamie Dornan.

The device works using its sleekly designed “end-cap” that slots quickly and easily onto the Guinness NITROSURGE can. Pressing the power button activates the ultrasonic transducer in the end-cap to activate the nitrogen in the Guinness. The harp lights up on the device as it begins to craft a two-part pour and deliver beautiful Guinness with a smooth, domed head and rich ruby red color.

Watch here to see how the Guinness NITROSURGE works:

The Guinness NITROSURGE is available from retailers at a recommended retail price of €24.99 and refill packs will also be available for a recommended retail price of €15. To find out more about Guinness NITROSURGE click here.