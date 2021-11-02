This limited-time beer is the perfect seasonal beverage to commence the holiday spirit, wrapped in classic cozy flavors.

Gingerbread Stout will be Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore's latest regional release and we can't wait to get our hands on it!

The Baltimore-brewed flavorful stout showcases warming spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, all spice and most importantly, ginger.

At 6% ABV, the brewing team has focused on the rich, smooth balance that Guinness stouts are known for with a lighter alcohol volume from last year’s barrel-aged version.

Although the spices in the beer create a sweet flavor, don't be fooled to think that the beer can only be paired with holiday cookies and sweets. Roasted meats and savory mains also complement the stout and bring forward the richness of flavor in the beer.

There are many ways you can responsibly enjoy Guinness Gingerbread Stout this holiday season:

- Bring a 6-pack for the holiday dinner host to thank them for all the work we know goes into entertaining at home.

- Sign up for dessert and beverage duty during your Friendsgiving, pairing the stout with fresh ginger cake.

- Gift it to the beer lovers in your life: white elephant, under the tree, as stocking stuffers, or an early Hanukkah day of gifting.

- Cook with it! Put a twist on the famous Guinness Chocolate Cake with Gingerbread stout or slow cook it with red meats to tenderize and impart some extra spice.

On shelves now, the new addition to the Guinness family will be available at the Open Gate Brewery. Gingerbread Stout is also available in-stores across select cities in Maryland, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Northern Virginia, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, Maryland combines over 260 years of Irish brewing experience with American beer creativity and is the first Guinness brewery on US soil since 1954. Learn more about it here.

Always drink responsibly.