The famous Irish brand has launched their Guinness Flavor Series and our mouths are watering at these unique takes on classic recipes.

The Guinness Flavor Series features chefs from a variety of cultural backgrounds, who show how Guinness can unlock unique flavors and new possibilities while cooking at home.

Hop’s and John with Chef Kwame

Chef Kwame Onwuachi is a New York City born, Nigerian-American chef. His Hops n John recipe, a unique take on the southern classic Hoppin' Johns, was created as a means to celebrate his community and serve as a tribute to his African-American roots.

Using Guinness Extra Stout and it's caramel and chocolate notes to bring out the unique flavors in the dish of vegetables and meat. The bitterness and caramelized notes of the Guinness pair well with the salty and smoky pork. Finally, black eyed peas are added, which is where the dish gets the name "Hops" and John.

Baltimore Blonde Fried Chicken with Chef Corwin Hemming

Chef Corwin Hemming is a chef of Jamaican heritage, who currently resides in New York City. His Guinness Baltimore Blonde Fried Chicken is heavily influenced by his time spent growing up in Georgia, and his time spent in South Korea.

Chef Hemming chooses the Baltimore Blond to add to the dish because of its citrus and hoppy notes, that add brightness to both the brine for the chicken and in the barbeque sauce.

Guinness Jamaican Black Cake with Chef Corwin Hemming

Another creation by Chef Hemming is his Guinness Jamaican Black Cake, which is a spin on the Caribbean Black cake classic and is a homage to his Jamaican roots.

The dried fruit used for the cakes is soaked in Guinness Extra Stout, as opposed to the traditional red wine, which gives it an extra kick of flavor.

