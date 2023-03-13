Jameson Irish Whiskey has created personalized, life-size Desk Decoys to help you enjoy a guilt-free day off from work on St. Patrick's Day!

The whiskey brand, with the help of actor/producer (and Irish Whiskey lover) Regina Hall, is encouraging Americans to use their hard-earned PTO days to make March 17 an SPTO - St. Patrick's Day Time Off - to celebrate with friends and family.

According to a 2022 survey, 61 percent of workers reported feeling guilty for taking their much-deserved PTO. So to combat that guilt when scheduling an SPTO this year, Jameson has created the Jameson Desk Decoy - a personalized, life-size version to "stand in" for you this St. Patrick's Day.

"We've all been there before - your boss forgot you took an SPTO and swings by to meet one-on-one. Or your finance department didn't get your SPTO memo and requests your latest expense report while you're out of the office," says Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson Irish Whiskey, according to PR Newswire.

"That's why in the true spirit of Jameson we are introducing the Jameson Desk Decoy: a comical, life-size version of yourself for the office, so the real you can take that planned SPTO and go celebrate St. Patrick's Day – with a Jameson, Ginger & Lime – guilt free!"

Regina Hall demonstrates how she uses her own Jameson Desk Decoy, in a series of hilarious videos directed by Lauren Palmigiano.

Regina's Jameson Desk Decoy reviews scripts participate in a colleague's birthday party and stand in during a photo shoot while the real Regina is out celebrating St. Patrick's Day with friends and a glass of Jameson.

"I can totally understand the feeling of wanting to take a day off yet not wanting to feel bad about it, but with St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday this year, it's the perfect day to plan ahead and take one of those hard-earned PTO days!" says Hall.

"So don't save those days for lesser holidays when this year you can take an SPTO, set up your Jameson Desk Decoy, and go celebrate St. Patrick's Day with friends."

Jameson is donating all proceeds from the Jameson Desk Decoy sales to the Restaurant Workers' Community Fund (RWCF), on top of an additional $25,000 donation, continuing its longstanding partnership with the organization.

Each Jameson Desk Decoy is $17.80 - priced for the year Jameson was founded - plus tax with free shipping in the continental U.S.

Orders are open until March 10 to ensure fans get their Jameson Desk Decoy propped and in place for their SPTO on March 17. Quantities are limited, so participants are encouraged to act fast!

To customize your own Jameson Desk Decoy, visit JamesonSPTO.com.