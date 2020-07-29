A modern twist on an old traditional Irish recipe, Irish colcannon, and thyme soup because let's be honest it's always soup weather in Ireland.

We were delighted to see how massively popular our traditional colcannon recipe was over the past few years. Seeing as our readers are so head over heels with this traditional Irish fodder we’ve found another delicious recipe, which has a modern twist on the old favorite.

This Irish colcannon and thyme soup recipe, from MyRecipes.com, is an interpretation of the classic dish of mashed potatoes and kale and cabbage, garnished with thyme and black pepper.

Irish colcannon and thyme soup recipe

Yield: 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter, divided

2 1/2 cups diced peeled baking potato (about 14 ounces)

1 cup diced onion (about 4 ounces)

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

3 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

3 tablespoons water

8 cups thinly sliced savoy cabbage (about 1 pound)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

Method:

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add potato, onion, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cover and cook 6 minutes. Add broth and 2 cups water; bring to a boil. Cook 10 minutes or until potato is tender.

Combine 3 tablespoons water and remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a large Dutch oven; bring to a simmer. Add cabbage and thyme. Cover and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Place half of potato mixture in a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure blender lid on blender. Place a clean towel over opening in blender lid (to avoid splatters). Blend until smooth. Pour into a large bowl. Repeat procedure with remaining potato mixture. Add potato mixture to cabbage mixture; cook over medium-low heat until thoroughly heated.

