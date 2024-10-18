With Halloween a few weeks out, the Alien Brain Hemorrhage is the party trick that needs no carving, no costume, and no more than five minutes at the drinks table. Peach liqueur goes in first, Irish cream floats on top, then a pour of blue curaçao and a splash of grenadine from a height send the whole thing curdling into something that looks horribly alive.

If you thought an Irish slammer was bad (3/4 pint Guinness stout, 1/2 shot Baileys Irish cream, 1/2 shot Jameson Irish whiskey), you ain't seen nothing yet.

The image above is what is known as an Alien Brain Hemorrhage. It is so called either because it looks like a bloody alien’s brain or because it will make you feel like you’re living a scene from Ridley Scott’s “Alien” movie the morning after you’ve drunk a couple of these shots. The jury’s still out on that one.

To create this spectacular concoction, you’ll need to put together half a shot glass full of peach schnapps with Baileys Irish Cream poured on top. When the glass is almost full, tip in a small amount of blue curaçao. Wait for this to settle and add a splash of grenadine.

A brave soul who has actually tried this drink assures me that it does curdle, and as you tip it back into your gullet, you can feel the lump of Baileys hit your throat.

Ideal for Halloween, right?... If you have a death wish.

Alien brain hemorrhage recipe

Serves: 1

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

- 3/4 ounce peach liqueur

- 1/2 ounce Irish cream

- 1/4 ounce blue curaçao

- Splash grenadine

Methods:

- Pour the peach liqueur into a shot glass.

- Gently pour the Irish cream into the shot glass to create a floating layer on top. If necessary, drizzle the Irish cream over the bottom of a spoon or knife to help control the pour.

- From several inches above the shot glass, pour in the blue curaçao, followed by the grenadine syrup.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

* Originally published in 2012. Updated in 2026.