Put an Irish spin on the classic American Thanksgiving dessert by adding Guinness Draught to your pumpkin pie!

Guinness' malty sweetness and hoppy bitterness add a rich depth of flavor, while its notes of coffee and chocolate enhance the pumpkin's creaminess and spice.

Guinness Pumpkin Pie recipe

Ingredients:

8.5oz (250g) plain flour

3.5oz (100g) butter

2.5oz (75g) light brown sugar

1 medium egg

A dash of cold water

3.5oz (100g) crushed ginger biscuits

Method:

Rub the butter into the flour until it's like breadcrumbs. Add the sugar and mix it in.

Break in the egg and quickly pull the pastry together adding a little cold water if needed.

Roll it out and line a floured 10" pie dish (about 1.5" deep). Trim off any extra pastry.

Crumb the ginger biscuits in a blender or by placing them in a sandwich bag and rolling them with a rolling pin until fine.

Sprinkle the biscuit-crumb over the pastry base, pat it down, and refrigerate until needed.

How to make the filling:

Ingredients:

3 medium eggs

5.5oz (160g) light brown sugar

5 fl oz (140g) of evaporated milk

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

A pinch of ground cloves

1/2 tsp salt

14oz (400g) pumpkin purée

6 fl oz (35ml) Guinness Draught

Method:

Break the eggs into a large bowl and whisk them well by hand. Add the brown sugar and mix in for 30 seconds until they're thick and creamy.

Add the evaporated milk and mix well for about 30 seconds.

Add the pumpkin purée along with all the flavorings and mix everything together until smooth.

Lastly, add the Guinness and stir it into the filling.

Carefully pour the mix into your pie dish and tap the side of the dish a few times to help raise the air bubbles to the top. Bake in the center of a pre-heated oven at 350°F/175°C for 40 minutes or until filling is set.

Check the pie as you would when testing a sponge cake. It should be soft, but responsive to the touch when it's cooked - giving you a little spring in the center when gently pushed down.

Leave the pie aside, in the dish to set, until cold.

Enjoy with a dollop of whipped cream and a pint of Guinness Draught on the side!