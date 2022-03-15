"A lot of crab, very little filler, and being broiled rather than fried"... these Guinness Open Gate Brewery Maryland crab cakes are the real deal.

Open Gate Brewery’s Maryland Crab Cakes are true to Baltimore tradition, according to Executive Sous Chef Kamryn Dudley, due to “[having] a lot of crab, very little filler, and being broiled rather than fried.”

Of course, there’s also a little seafood seasoning in the mix, alongside that local blue crab meat, to make it pure Baltimore. If you can’t get your hands on Old Bay seasoning, try substituting J & O crab seasoning instead—or visit the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore for a taste of the real thing.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery Maryland crab cakes recipe

Serves: 8 crab cakes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (115g) mayonnaise 1 large egg, beaten

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

1/2 tablespoon seafood seasoning (e.g., Old Bay or similar brand)

1 pound (450g) jumbo lump crab meat, picked over

20 saltine crackers, finely crushed

¼ cup (60ml) canola oil Lemon wedges, for serving.

Method:

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, egg, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and seafood seasoning until smooth. In a medium bowl, lightly toss the crab meat with the cracker crumbs. Gently fold the crab mixture into the mayonnaise mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the broiler on low and arrange a rack in the top third of the oven.

Scoop the crab mixture into eight ⅓-cup mounds. Use your fingers to lightly pack the mounds into patties about 1½ inches thick. Place the crab cakes onto a lightly oiled baking sheet, and place the sheet on the rack nearest the top of the oven. Broil the crab cakes until they are dark brown on top, approximately 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer the crab cakes to plates, and serve with lemon wedges and a glass of Baltimore Blonde.

The Official Guinness Cookbook

From savory braised short ribs to traditional Guinness soda bread to decadent cheesecake brownies, this comprehensive book from Caroline Hennessy – Chair of the Irish Food Writers Guild – includes over 70 recipes for dishes that feature or pair with the stouts, ales, and lagers of the Guinness breweries. This is the first-ever officially licensed cookbook from Guinness.

From March 1, 2022, Insight Editions is offering The Official Guinness Cookbook, a deluxe gift set that includes the cookbook and an exclusive Guinness apron – the perfect gift for the Guinness-loving cook in your life.